MLS, TNT and FOX battle for commentators

On this episode, we share our opinions about the new commentators named for MLS, USMNT and USWNT under their new media deals, how Chelsea got into the mess they’re in, inside information about where USL may be heading on TV, what MLS is missing from their match analysts, how the separate TV rights deals for US Soccer and MLS are different than from their previous combined deals, the impact that soccer commentators have on audiences, the pricing of MLS Season Pass, beIN SPORTS bounce back, and whether Ligue 1 may look for a different TV provider in their next deal.

