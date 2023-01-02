MLS on Pluto TV shut down as Apple era begins

MLS on Pluto TV is no more. The free channel featuring MLS games, Highlights and interviews has been shut down as the Apple era begins. According to Pluto TV, the MLS Channel is no longer available.

Originally launched in 2019, Major League Soccer heralded MLS on Pluto TV as “the first pro sports league to feature a dedicated channel as part of Pluto TV’s offering of 100+ live, linear, curated channels.”

Pluto TV’s MLS channel was a fan favorite. It offered free streaming access to replays of MLS games, classic MLS matches, as well as interviews and features.

Apple to replace MLS is Pluto TV

Major League Soccer’s agreement with Pluto TV expired at the end of 2022. Pluto TV’s loss is Apple TV’s gain. Apple’s MLS Season Pass launches on February 1, 2023. And the 2023 MLS season features some eye-opening fixtures in the opening few weeks of the season.

Apple TV+ subscribers can get MLS Season Pass for $12.99 per month. For everyone else, the MLS Season Pass is $14.99 per month (or $99 per season).

As part of the 2023-2032 rights deal, this is the platform MLS fans will need for the next ten years to watch MLS games anywhere in the world. MLS Season Pass from Apple TV has coverage of all MLS games with no blackouts.

Plus, the platform includes all MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro matches airing throughout the season. Users have access to subscription via practically any device using the Apple TV app.

Other soccer content is Pluto’s free service

The free streaming platform Pluto TV has nearly 50 million monthly users. Owned by Paramount (the same company that owns CBS Sports and Paramount+), the loss of MLS means that beIN SPORTS XTRA is the only soccer-specific streaming channel available on Pluto.

CBS Sports HQ is also available on Pluto TV. However, that specific channel has very limited soccer coverage.