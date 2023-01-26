MLS needs to sign major players before MLS Season Pass

In the latest episode, we share inside details about MLS Season Pass, how HBO Max did in coverage of its USMNT debut, what we learned from our interviews with NBC at the Premier League Fan Fest, what two English teams are going to single-handedly boost NBC’s TV ratings, which European soccer league is the most boring to watch right now, whether Berhalter-Reyna battle is good or bad for soccer in America, whether The CW could be a good fit for soccer rights in the future such as NWSL, and why MLS needs to make a major move in the transfer window.

