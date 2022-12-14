A new chapter begins for Major League Soccer (MLS) on February 25, 2023. It’s the first game of a brand-new media partnership with Apple where every game is streamed globally. In doing so, the league is hiring a team of talented presenters and commentators. Focusing on the play-by-play commentators only, MLS needs to pick these 12 announcers for Apple TV, in our opinion.

MLS, pick these announcers for Apple TV

1. Jon Champion

Major League Soccer needs one major commentator as their star. The one who brings audiences in based on his name and experience. And that star is named Jon Champion.

With ESPN ending its 26-year broadcast history with MLS, the league has to hire Jon Champion as their lead commentator. In doing so, it’s only natural for Major League Soccer to bring co-commentator Taylor Twellman too.

2. Max Bretos

Spanning a career from FOX Sports to ESPN and beyond, few know Major League Soccer as well as Max Bretos. From this work with LAFC to his infamous goal calls, Bretos loves MLS, and MLS loves Max.

3. Chris Whittyngham

Few commentators have come so far so fast in the United States as Chris Wittyngham. His work for both TUDN and Inter Miami have been exceptional. And he’s a genuinely decent lad who loves Major League Soccer, and is an excellent commentator. With Chris, there is nothing not to like.

4. Jake Zivin

Nationally, Jake Zivin has flown under the radar. But after his work for FOX Sports and the Portland Timbers, Zivin is a prototypical American announcer who deserves to be on more people’s radars.

5. Adrian Healey

From ESPN to Austin FC, Adrian Healey is an ideal fit for MLS commentaries. You’re not going to get anything controversial from Healey. The former New England Revolution commentator ticks all of MLS’ boxes for someone with vast experience calling games from this league.

6. Tyler Terence

Tyler Terens has one of the best voices in American soccer. As the lead commentator for Chicago Fire games, he deserves a chance to be among the dozen MLS commentators on Apple TV.

7. Juan Arango

With the bonus of having a commentator who is as fluent in English as he is in Spanish, Juan Arango is a natural fit for MLS’ broadcasts. Having worked for ESPN, beIN SPORTS, the Argentine league and, more recently, doing studio work for the Al Jazeera Network, Arango adds a much needed Latino flavor to the English-language commentaries.

8. Eric Krakauer

A student of the world’s game, Eric Krakauer’s work for Charlotte FC shows that he has the goods to work well within MLS. His knowledge of the sport outside of the United States would certainly be a bonus during MLS broadcasts.

9. Keith Costigan

As one of the most underrated commentators in the United States, Keith Costigan deserves to continue calling MLS games. With vast experience at Seattle Sounders as well as FOX Sports, Costigan has the ideal combination of reading the game so well in addition to punctuating it with superb goal calls. He is a must-have for MLS.

10. Andres Cordero

If he can make it fit into his schedule and if CBS Sports are okay with him working with Apple, Dre Cordero should be one of the commentators for Major League Soccer. He’s well prepared and has a different type of vocal delivery that accentuates Moments of pure brilliance. His experience calling games for Inter Miami is an ideal example of why he deserves the job at MLS.

11. Steve Cangialosi

While he may not be the youngest commentator, Steve Cangialosi is a veteran announcer of MLS games. Experienced, knowledgeable about the league, Cangialosi would be a welcome familiar voice for Major League Soccer.

12. JP Dellacamera

Last but not least, there are very few American commentators who are in the same “league” as JP Dellacamera. His memorable calls combined with his wealth of experience calling this sport in the United States make him a safe bet for Major League Soccer.