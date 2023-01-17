MLS exports more players to Europe than the Liga MX

The ongoing rivalry between Major League Soccer and Liga MX continues and so far the United States top tier has the upper hand. MLS has exported more players to Europe during the January transfer window following the World Cup than the Mexican league.

Liga MX exports

After making his fifth appearance at the tournament with Mexico, Guillermo Ochoa decided not to continue with Club América and signed with Salernitana. The veteran goalkeeper was named the man of the match in his first two Serie A games, but over the weekend he conceded eight goals in the defeat against Atalanta – the most goals he has let in during one match in his entire playing career.

Another player who decided to make the switch to Europe’s top tier was César Montes. The defender left Monterrey to join LaLiga side, Espanyol during the winter transfer window and he already made three appearances across all competitions. The 25-year-old has made two starts and in his debut he came off the bench in the 2-2 draw against Girona.

MLS exports

The latest transfer from Major League Soccer is Jhon Jáder Duránwho left the Chicago Fire to sign with Aston Villa. The Colombian striker became the second most expensive transfer in the history of the league just behind Miguel Almirón. Other players from MLS that were sent off during the winter transfer window include Ismaél Konewho joined Watford from CF Montréal and Djordje Mihailovicwho also left the Impact and joined AZ Alkmaar.

Paxten Aaronson was also sent off to Eintracht Frankfurt and Alistair Johnston joined Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. So MLS has the upper hand in the number of transfers they have made and Liga MX will try to continue to work on sending players to Europe’s top leagues in the few weeks left of the winter transfer window.