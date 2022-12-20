MLS announces 2023 schedule: League begins new era

A new era beckons for the top-flight domestic league after MLS announces the 2023 schedule

The year 2023 is a brand-new era for Major League Soccer. It marks the start of a brand-new 10-year partnership with Apple TV. Because of this, every single MLS game is available via MLS Season Pass streaming service for the next 10 years no matter where you live around the world.

The price? MLS Season Pass is $99 per year, or $14.99 per month.

MLS announces 2023 schedule for TV too

If you think the MLS Season Pass subscription service is a big change, there are even bigger changes on television. ESPN, who have been MLS’s biggest TV partner since the league started in 1996, are no longer broadcasting MLS games. Neither is Univision who have also passed on the league.

Instead, everyone’s fan favorite FOX Sports will be the only television network broadcasting games. On the other hand, FOX has roughly one game on TV per week.

MLS 2023 season starts February 25

MLS Season Pass officially launches on February 1. That’s just in time for the 2023 season that’ll start February 25.

The opening game of the 2023 season features Nashville against New York City FC. It’ll be televised on FOX, and available on streaming via fuboTV as well as MLS Season Pass.

As an aside, it would be most welcome if MLS didn’t try to keep spoon feeding viewers with televised games featuring teams from New York City and Los Angeles. After all, there are 29 teams in the league this year.

The opening day action continues with an El Tráfico match at the historic Rose Bowl, when the LA Galaxy open their season against reigning MLS Cup Champions and Crosstown rivals LAFC at 9:30 pm ET, live on the Apple TV app.

It’s worth noting that a selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app.

FOX Sports will air 34 games in 2023, including 15 matches on FOX and 19 games on FS1, with all FOX Sports broadcasts also providing Spanish-language on FOX Deportes.

New team St Louis City to add another dimension to the league

MLS welcomes a new club, a new city, and a brand-new stadium in 2023, with the debut of expansion team St. Louis CITY SC. Kicking off their Inaugural campaign on the road against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium and live on MLS Season Pass, on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8:30 pm ET, St. Louis will make their highly anticipated home debut as hosts to last year’s newcomers Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4 at 8:30 pm ET.

For all of the latest MLS details, visit our Major League Soccer TV schedule.