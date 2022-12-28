MLK Peace March set for Jan. 16

Safe Ride Home available

Waco Transit is again offering its Safe Ride Home program from 6 pm Saturday to 3 am Sunday.

To schedule a free ride to and from New Year’s Eve events, call 254-750-1620.

Zoo for New Year’s Eve

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will host a New Year’s Eve event from 6 to 9 pm Saturday featuring dancing, games and Christmas lights displays for guests of all ages.

Little ones are welcome to join in a New Year countdown at 9 pm All guests are invited to wear their pajamas for a PJ contest.

Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for children. Member admission is $13 for adults and $10 for kids.

New Year’s Game Night

People are also reading…

Ball Is Life Athletics will have a Game Night starting at 4 pm on New Year’s Eve at Live Oak Park, 505 E. Craven Ave. in Lacy Lakeview.

Entry fee is $1 per player in youth and adult divisions for dodgeball, kickball, whiffle ball, basketball and football. There will be a bounce house, hot dog eating contest and a New Year countdown at midnight.

A full concession stand will be available. For more information, text 254-498-1413.

Geneva Hall dance

Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott, will host a New Year’s Eve Dance. Doors open at 5 pm Saturday. Johnnie Bradshaw and the Out of the Blue Band, featuring Andy Thomas, will perform from 7:30 pm to midnight.

The bar and kitchen open at 5:30 pm Tickets are $20 at the door. Advance tickets are $15, available at Geneva Hall from 5 to 8 pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For more information, call 254-715-5695.

MLK Peace March

The Waco chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. invite the Waco community to join their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March and Observance beginning at 8:30 am Jan. 16.

The march will start in Indian Spring Park, 101 N. University Parks Drive, crossing the Washington Avenue Bridge and marching down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. After the march there will be a youth essay contest, community cleanup with the National Women in Agriculture Association, canned goods drive and an educational program with community entertainers.

For more information on the free event, call 254-366-6029.