MLK Day weekend features key Ohio high school basketball events

Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend probably is the most prominent weekend for high school basketball for the remainder of the regular season.

In addition to several important league games, including a CCL Showdown Friday with Hartley visiting undefeated Ready, this weekend includes Flyin’ to the Hoop at Kettering Fairmont, Battle in the 614 at Ohio Dominican and two Powerhouse girls events in Classic in the City and Classic in the Country at Pickerington Central and Berlin Hiland, respectively.

All are multi-day events, lasting through Monday evening.

Here are five storylines to watch this weekend:

Ready guard Luke Ruth averages 14 points and six assists.

1. Ready relies on defense during 11-0 start

Coming off a 20-2 season, their first CCL Championship in two decades and a Division III district runner-up finish, Ready has allowed 39.4 points per game and 38 or fewer in six consecutive contests, including a 66-30 win at Washington Court House on Tuesday.

Coach Tony Bisutti called senior guard Luke Ruth, who averages 14 points and six assists, “a Lockdown defender” but emphasized that the entire team has bought in on both ends of the court.

