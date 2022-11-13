MLC roundup: Women’s basketball team has strong weekend | News, Sports, Jobs

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Friday

MLC 73, Mount Mary 46

Saturday

MLC 79, Lake Forest 72

The Martin Luther College Women’s basketball team kicked off a two-game weekend road trip with a 73-46 win over Mount Mary on Friday night and a 79-72 win over Lake Forest on Saturday.

Four players scored in double figures for the Knights in the win over Mount Mary, led by Lydia Feidt’s 16 points. Grace Kieselhorst added 14 points for MLC, while Lauren Paulsen and Emma Nelson each scored 10 points. Paulsen also hauled in 12 rebounds for the double-double and added five assists and five steals.

In the win over Lake Forest, the Knights had four players score in double figures again, led by Feidt and Paulsen’s 19 points apiece. Feidt also had 10 rebounds for the double-double, while Kieselhorst added 12 points and Kortney Behnke added 10 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Friday

Wisconsin Lutheran 103, MLC 53

Saturday

MSOE 85, MLC 45

The Martin Luther College men’s basketball team went 0-2 over the weekend on the road, falling to Wisconsin Lutheran 103-53 on Friday night and 85-45 to the Milwaukee School Of Engineering on Saturday.

In the loss to Wisc. Lutheran, MLC was led by Seth Veers and Thomas Balge’s 12 points each.

In the loss to MSOE, MLC was led by Micah Kieselhorst’s 10 points and six rebounds, while Veers added 7 points.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Northwestern-St. Paul 31, MLC 9

ST. PAUL — Northwestern-St. Paul handed Martin Luther College a 31-9 loss on Saturday in a Division III football game.

MLC trailed 14-6 in the second quarter after Madon Cox caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Nordlie. UNW kicked a field foal minutes later to pull ahead 17-6 at halftime.

MLC got the field goal back on a 25-yarder from Micah Koschnitzke, but UNW got a pair of touchdown passes from Caden Cantrell after that to lead to the final. Cantrell ended up leading UNW with four TD passes in the game.

Nordie completed 7 of 13 passes for 114 yards, with Cox pulling in six of those passes for 108 yards. Rees Roecker led the MLC ground game with 13 carries for 51 yards.

David Baumann led the Knights on defense with nine total tackles and an interception, while Zachary Gregorius forced a fumble.

MLC ended the season with a 2-8 overall record and a 2-4 UMAC mark.