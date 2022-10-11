MLC golf teams wrap up seasons over weekend at UMAC Championships | News, Sports, Jobs

Information courtesy of MLC Athletics

MLC Men’s Golf

BECKER — The MLC men’s golf team finished their season with an 8th place finish at the UMAC Championships at Pebble Creek GC in Becker, MN, this past weekend.

The Knights were led by Malakai Dunn’s three rounds of 96, 83, and 82, placing in 25th place. Paul Frick followed up with three rounds of 94, 83, and 93. Jordan Otto contributed with rounds of 89, 90, and 96. Ryan Boggs was named to the UMAC sportsmanship team.

UW-Superior rallied to take the men’s Championship by two strokes from the previous day’s leader the University of Northwestern. Superior will represent the UMAC in the NCAA Division III tournament in the spring.

MLC Women’s Golf

BECKER — The MLC Women’s golf team wrapped up the fall portion of its season at the UMAC Championship at Pebble Creek GC in Becker this past weekend.

The Knights, who finished 7th, were led by Melina Satorius’s three rounds of 100, 108, and 114. AnaChristina Iglesias followed with three rounds of 121, 124, and 124. Abigail Schewe, Stephanie Ham, and Esther Robinson finished out the scoring. Iglesias was the Knights’ recipient of the conference sportsmanship award.

UM-Morris won the Women’s UMAC Championship by two strokes over UNW and will represent the UMAC at the national tournament in the spring.