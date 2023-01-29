MLB Legend Derek Jeter Once Opened Up on His Goal as a Face of the $10 Billion Jordan Brand

Derek Jeter is one of the most iconic baseball players ever, to say the least. During his time with the New York Yankees, he became known for his strong work ethic, determination to win, and his will to succeed. The Yankees Legend was also a huge role model for the younger generation. This made him an extremely marketable star and helped him partner up with the biggest brands.

His longest and most legendary partnership is with the Jordan Brand, now worth approximately $10 billion. He signed with the brand in 1999 and continues to be involved with them in some capacity even today. Jeter once opened up on his goal as one of the Jordan Brand’s biggest faces.

Derek Jeter’s objective was to help the next generation be the best they can

Derek Jeter always aimed to be the best that he could be as a baseball player. They weren’t concerned with having the most flashy statistics. Jeter only wanted to play his part and win. As one of the most iconic faces partnered with the Jordan brand, Jeter wanted to help the next generation be the greatest they could be. In 2016, he emphasized his goal shortly after re-signing with the brand.

According to Footwear News, Jeter said, “I spent my entire baseball career trying to be the best player I could be, and I am excited to help the next generation reach that goal through Jordan Training and Baseball.” The Yankee Legend was determined to pass on his beliefs and thoughts to the next generation of Jordan athletes.

Other than Michael Jordan himself, Derek Jeter is the longest-tenured athlete with the brand. Although he signed with the Jordan brand in 1999, his journey with them began all the way back in 1994.

Derek Jeter met Michael Jordan for the first time in 1994

Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan met each other for the first time in 1994. They were both playing in the Arizona Fall League that year. MJ said “hi” to Jeter during the game and the rest is history. At the time, Jordan had already cemented his position among the Sporting greats. They took Jeter under his wing and helped guide him.

Jeter credits Jordan for playing a huge part in his career. Furthermore, when MJ and the Jordan brand moved into baseball, Jeter was the obvious choice to sign. This was the beginning of a relationship that has spanned decades. What do you think of Derek Jeter’s goal as one of the faces of the Jordan brand? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!