MJ Rupp continues to set up West York girls’ volleyball for success

MJ Rupp heard the talk of Setters tallying insane numbers of assists before she even registered her first one for the West York girls’ volleyball team.

Now Rupp is the one everyone is talking about.

A four-year starter for the Bulldogs, Rupp is still in the midst of a fabulous run for her teammates as they seek to return to the place the program was the year before the West York senior stepped on the court as a freshman — the state Playoffs .

As a freshman, Rupp took over the setter role from one of the girls she looked up to during the Bulldogs’ run to the 2018 PIAA Class 3A Championship in Taylor Morley.

“There was a lot of pressure freshman year,” Rupp said.

Knowing she had big shoes to fill, Rupp was driven to become the best setter she could be. Hours and hours of practicing and conditioning proved invaluable in helping her get to a place she never imagined.

During Monday’s home contest with Kennard-Dale, Rupp finished with 24 assists to give the Bulldogs setter an incredible 2,004 assists for her career.

“I had my entire family from all over (the state) here,” Rupp said of Monday’s milestone. “They gave me a volleyball that had my name on it and some flowers and I did get a necklace.”

It’s believed by the West York coaches to be the program’s all-time record, and Rupp figures to keep increasing the number as the Bulldogs’ season moves on.

“She’s always been willing to improve and keep building her game,” West York Coach Barb Fretz said. “She got started early and has been on the varsity squad her entire career, and she’s gotten better and better to be able to work with the players that she’s played with year in and year out.”

Rupp’s milestone is especially impressive considering she missed out on a handful of games due to the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020.

“That’s a legit 2,000, especially given the COVID year,” York Catholic Coach Phil Autrey said of Rupp’s accomplishment.

Milestones, however, are not what Rupp — who is committed to continuing her volleyball and lacrosse careers next year at Muskingum University in Ohio — is looking for this season. She’s eager to help her Bulldogs team get back to the state Playoffs for the first time since she was a freshman, when she dished out a whopping 855 assists.

“I really see us making it really far in districts and hopefully making it back to states,” Rupp said. “We made states my freshman year but we lost in the first round, so hopefully we can exceed that.”

Rupp and her teammates, who swept Eastern York Tuesday, will have a better idea of ​​just where they are on that trajectory Thursday when they visit York-Adams League Division II Rival York Suburban.

The Trojans, who have won the past two D-II titles, and Bulldogs have combined to claim every division title since 2016, so these head-to-head clashes often impact who ultimately claims the crown.

“I know we’re going to try our hardest,” Rupp said. “Hopefully we’ll come out with a win.”