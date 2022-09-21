MJ Rupp continues to set up West York girls’ volleyball for success

MJ Rupp continues to set up West York girls’ volleyball for success

MJ Rupp heard the talk of Setters tallying insane numbers of assists before she even registered her first one for the West York girls’ volleyball team.

Now Rupp is the one everyone is talking about.

A four-year starter for the Bulldogs, Rupp is still in the midst of a fabulous run for her teammates as they seek to return to the place the program was the year before the West York senior stepped on the court as a freshman — the state Playoffs .

As a freshman, Rupp took over the setter role from one of the girls she looked up to during the Bulldogs’ run to the 2018 PIAA Class 3A Championship in Taylor Morley.

“There was a lot of pressure freshman year,” Rupp said.

Knowing she had big shoes to fill, Rupp was driven to become the best setter she could be. Hours and hours of practicing and conditioning proved invaluable in helping her get to a place she never imagined.

During Monday’s home contest with Kennard-Dale, Rupp finished with 24 assists to give the Bulldogs setter an incredible 2,004 assists for her career.

West York's MJ Rupp assists during girls' volleyball action at West York Area High School in West Manchester Township, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. West York would win the match 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert/The York Dispatch

“I had my entire family from all over (the state) here,” Rupp said of Monday’s milestone. “They gave me a volleyball that had my name on it and some flowers and I did get a necklace.”

It’s believed by the West York coaches to be the program’s all-time record, and Rupp figures to keep increasing the number as the Bulldogs’ season moves on.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button