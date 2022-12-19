Mizzou Women’s volleyball hires UNLV’s Dawn Sullivan as new head coach

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois has hired a fourth head coach – and it’s someone she knows well. MU Hired Nevada-Las Vegas Women’s volleyball Coach Dawn Sullivan to take over the Tigers’ program, the school announced Sunday. Reed-Francois also hired Sullivan at UNLV in January 2018 when she was AD there. Sullivan was 109-38 at UNLV over five seasons with five postseason appearances plus the 2022 Mountain West Conference championship. She was twice named the conference’s Coach of the year.

Sullivan should know Mizzou’s program well: She was an All-American player in the Big 12 at Kansas State (1996-99) and spent 13 years as an Assistant Coach at Iowa State.

At Mizzou, she replaces Joshua Taylor, who was fired after a second straight last-place finish in the SEC.

“We had the privilege of speaking with an impressive group of coaches during this competitive search process, but it became clear that Dawn embodies everything we sought for in our next Women’s volleyball head coach,” Reed-Francois said. “She’s an elite leader, tireless recruiter and a proven winner. She has deep Midwestern roots, is smart, driven and student-athlete focused. Dawn understands the incredible history of Mizzou volleyball and has a vision to build upon that great tradition and bring championships to our Tiger community. Please join me in welcoming Dawn and her husband, Josh, as well as their children Katie, Sarah, Emily and Matthew to Mizzou!”

“It is an honor to take over a historically great program like Mizzou,” Sullivan said. “Coaching at Mizzou provided a unique opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. I am grateful for the opportunity to build upon the Tigers’ volleyball tradition, and I am looking forward to competing in the SEC, which is top to bottom the best conference in the nation. The support provided by the Athletic department as well as the university now and into the future is amazing. I want to thank the Board of Curators, President Choi, Desiree, the search committee and everyone at Mizzou Athletics for trusting me to lead the volleyball program. I am excited to get to know the team and meet the alumni and all the Mizzou Fans … Let’s get started!”

She’s the fourth head Coach Reed-Francois has hired since coming to Mizzou in August of 2021, along with Dennis Gates (men’s basketball), Caroline Westrup (women’s golf) and Lindsey Anderson (men’s and Women’s cross country.)