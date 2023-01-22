Mizzou vs. No. 4 Alabama basketball video highlights, score, live updates
The Missouri and Alabama men’s basketball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Alabama defeated Missouri 85-64.
Mizzou went 14-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. Alabama, ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press poll, improved to 17-2 overall and 7-0 in the SEC.
Check out the top plays from the game.
Alabama’s Noah Gurley dunks
Just sit back and admire this beautiful offense from the Tide!
📺: https://t.co/ZhoYbB1V6k#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/7zbNRdoStL
— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) January 22, 2023
Alabama forward Noah Gurley dunked with 15:10 left in the second half. Gurley’s basket puts Alabama up 53-34 vs. Missouri.
Alabama’s Rylan Griffen 3-pointer
Turning déféfênse into offense
📺: https://t.co/ZhoYbB1V6k#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/L4JMNpj3An
— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) January 21, 2023
Alabama guard Rylan Griffen hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 4:02 left in the first half. Griffen’s basket puts Alabama up 27-23 vs. Missouri.
Mizzou’s D’Moi Hodge 3-pointer
Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge hit a right-wing 3-pointer via an assist from Noah Carter with 7:33 left in the first half. Hodge’s basket gave Mizzou a 19-18 lead vs. Alabama.
Mizzou’s Aidan Shaw dunks
#MIZ 🐯@Isiaihletrellm1 finds @TheAidanShaw for the alley-oop and Mizzou leads the Tide!! pic.twitter.com/e9EnXupiRv
— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 21, 2023
Missouri forward Aidan Shaw got a dunk via a lob pass from Isaiah Mosley with 9:58 left in the first half. Shaw’s dunk put Missouri up 14-13 vs. Alabama.
Mizzou’s Isaiah Mosley stepback jumper
👀
With this step-back jumper, @Isiaihletrellm1 has 8⃣ early points to pace Mizzou!#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/i3Zl3SZXKF
— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 21, 2023
Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley hit a jumper with 12:04 left in the first half. Mosley’s basket cut the Alabama lead to 11-10 vs. Missouri.
Alabama’s Mark Sears steal, Brandon Miller dunk
𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄‼️
📺: https://t.co/ZhoYbB1V6k#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/84u14H6TYh
— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) January 21, 2023
Alabama guard Mark Sears stole the ball from Mohamed Diarra, and Sears fed the ball to Brandon Miller for a dunk with 15:29 left in the first half. Miller’s dunk put Alabama up 9-2 vs. Missouri.
Alabama’s Brandon Miller 3-pointer
Alabama guard Brandon Miller hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 16:02 left in the first half. Miller’s basket puts Alabama up 7-2 vs. Missouri.
Mizzou, Alabama players warm-up pregame
Next man up, Let’s shock the country#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/23nZ2olW30
— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 21, 2023
Members of the Missouri and Alabama men’s basketball team put up shots before their Southeastern Conference game.
Dennis Gates is the Missouri men’s basketball head coach. Nate Oats is the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball head coach.
