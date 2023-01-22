Mizzou vs. No. 4 Alabama basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Missouri and Alabama men’s basketball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Alabama defeated Missouri 85-64.

Mizzou went 14-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. Alabama, ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press poll, improved to 17-2 overall and 7-0 in the SEC.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Alabama’s Noah Gurley dunks

Just sit back and admire this beautiful offense from the Tide! 📺: https://t.co/ZhoYbB1V6k#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/7zbNRdoStL — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) January 22, 2023

Alabama forward Noah Gurley dunked with 15:10 left in the second half. Gurley’s basket puts Alabama up 53-34 vs. Missouri.

Alabama’s Rylan Griffen 3-pointer

Alabama guard Rylan Griffen hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 4:02 left in the first half. Griffen’s basket puts Alabama up 27-23 vs. Missouri.

Mizzou’s D’Moi Hodge 3-pointer

Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge hit a right-wing 3-pointer via an assist from Noah Carter with 7:33 left in the first half. Hodge’s basket gave Mizzou a 19-18 lead vs. Alabama.

Mizzou’s Aidan Shaw dunks

Missouri forward Aidan Shaw got a dunk via a lob pass from Isaiah Mosley with 9:58 left in the first half. Shaw’s dunk put Missouri up 14-13 vs. Alabama.

Mizzou’s Isaiah Mosley stepback jumper

Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley hit a jumper with 12:04 left in the first half. Mosley’s basket cut the Alabama lead to 11-10 vs. Missouri.

Alabama’s Mark Sears steal, Brandon Miller dunk

Alabama guard Mark Sears stole the ball from Mohamed Diarra, and Sears fed the ball to Brandon Miller for a dunk with 15:29 left in the first half. Miller’s dunk put Alabama up 9-2 vs. Missouri.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller 3-pointer

Alabama guard Brandon Miller hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 16:02 left in the first half. Miller’s basket puts Alabama up 7-2 vs. Missouri.

Mizzou, Alabama players warm-up pregame

Members of the Missouri and Alabama men’s basketball team put up shots before their Southeastern Conference game.





Alabama’s Mark Sears, center, has the ball stripped as he drives between Missouri’s Noah Carter, right, and Tre Gomillion during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.



Alabama’s Brandon Miller, left, shoots over Missouri’s Aidan Shaw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.



Missouri’s Aidan Shaw, right, and Alabama’s Noah Clowney, left, go for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/LG Patterson)



Alabama’s Brandon Miller, left, pushes past Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/LG Patterson)



Alabama Coach Nate Oats shouts instructions during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/LG Patterson)



Missouri Coach Dennis Gates argues a call with a referee during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/LG Patterson)



Alabama’s Noah Clowney, top, grabs a rebound above Missouri’s Noah Carter’s head during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/LG Patterson)











Dennis Gates is the Missouri men’s basketball head coach. Nate Oats is the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.