Mizzou men’s basketball improves to 5-0

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Mizzou men’s basketball team put away the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in the second half for an 83-62 win, as guard Isiaih Mosley went off for 18 points in the closing half.

Watch the post-game press conference with Dennis Gates, D’Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston below.

The Tigers and the Devils went into Halftime with a relatively close game on their hands. MU led MVS by just three points headed into the locker room. However, Mizzou improved its shooting a little bit after that break, as the group went 51 from the field, compared to 48 percent in the first.

Both Mosley and D’Moi Hodge led the team with 18 points apiece in the win. Deandre Gholston and Nick Honor also got into double-digit scoring, as well.

Watch extended Highlights from the game below.

Up next – Mizzou will continue its home stand with a game against Coastal Carolina at the Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Tip off is at 6:00 pm