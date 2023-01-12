Mizzou Links: Welcome to life on the road in college basketball

Being ranked in the Top 20 and projected comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field (for now) has Mizzou Basketball otherwise in a pretty good spot — but a bad week could quickly change that status.

Managing at least a split this week against Texas A&M and Florida should be considered a success, because as we all know — winning on the road in college basketball is just so difficult.

Sometimes, it’s just not your night — and it definitely wasn’t the Tigers’ night in College Station.

Yikes!

Since the start of the 18-19 season, in road SEC games played on a weeknight starting at 7:00 cst or later, Mizzou is 1-15. The Lone win was at Vanderbilt in 2020 just weeks before the world shut down. Now THAT is a stat. — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) January 12, 2023

An 82-64 loss dropped the Tigers to 13-3 overall and 2-2 in SEC play. As it stands right now, the loss is in the Quadrant 2 territory on the NCAA Tournament resume as the Aggies came in at No. 83 in the NET rankings — so it would be helpful if that turns out to be just a “Quad 1” loss.

On KenPom, Missouri dropped significantly from 38th to 53rd. The projected record now sits at 21-10 (9-9).

Texas A&M improved to 3-0 in SEC play with victories over Florida, LSU, and Missouri (who all have first-year head coaches).

After being down 18 at halftime, it was a valiant effort from the Tigers to come back and cut it to within four a couple of times — but that was as close as they could get it. Gates said he should have used a timeout during that stretch:

Dennis Gates says he should have called a timeout when Mizzou cut it to four in 2H to “reset our mentality” and get in more of a “preventative stance” on defense instead of playing so aggressively, which led to more fouls. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 12, 2023

Despite the loss, congratulations to D’Moi Hodge on reaching 1,000 career points.

Onto Florida (a must-win game?), and onto the links.

HUGE news here surrounding college diamond sports. Volunteers will officially become full-time coaches beginning on July 1st. About time.

SOURCES: The @NCAA The Division I Council has approved a measure to turn all Volunteer positions in baseball and softball (and in all sports) into a full-time coaching position without recruiting constraints. Volunteers will officially become full-time coaches on July 1, 2023. pic.twitter.com/Zs5vJ6mfTn — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) January 11, 2023

Welcome Morgan Cannon to the Mizzou Track and Field program!

Highlights from a career night from Haley Troup

Cool stuff from Mizzou Gymnastics:

Engagement photos from Rock M Nation’s own James Hackney! Congrats to James. Looking good supporting Mizzou Wrestling!

Parker Gillam weighs in on the importance of Notre Dame transfer Katlyn Gilbert

Katlyn Gilbert’s last five games for Mizzou WBB: 4 PTS, 0 assists vs. Arky (L)

13 PTS, 4 assists vs. Bama (W)

14 PTS, 1 assist vs. Auburn (W)

7 PTS, 4 assists vs. UK (W)

0 PTS, 2 assists vs. Illinois (L) It seems that Gilbert’s play has a major impact on the team as a whole. — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) January 11, 2023

From On3s Matt Zenitz: Former Missouri Tiger L’Damian Washington has landed at Western Kentucky to be their wide receivers coach.

Western Kentucky is expected to hire L’Damian Washington as wide receivers coach, sources tell @on3sports. Washington, a former standout Missouri wide receiver, was Oklahoma’s interim wide receivers coach this season.https://t.co/gU5odZYeui — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 11, 2023

Mizzou’s Joshua Manning and Max Whisner hanging out with Patrick Mahomes. No big deal.

Mizzou WBB Coach Robin Pingeton on the loss to Arkansas. The Tigers have a BIG one Tonight at Mizzou Arena vs No. 5 LSU.

It’s no secret that the shots we’re falling for Mizzou against Arkansas, but Robin Pingeton said her group can’t let that lead to defensive breakdowns. “You’ve got to find a way to be able to maintain that defensive intensity no matter what happens on the Offensive end” pic.twitter.com/89N2HhboSc — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) January 11, 2023

More from Dennis Gates after the loss to Texas A&M:

Mizzou was outrebounded 42-25 tonight, but Dennis Gates says a big part of that is the lack of shots that fell for the Tigers “What I look at is what’s their Offensive rebounds and what’s ours. They had 10 and we had nine.” pic.twitter.com/qzLfvg0xAx — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) January 12, 2023

Congratulations to Skylar Jones, Grace Slaughter, and Hannah Linthacum — Mizzou Women’s Basketball signees who have been named McDonald’s All-American nominees. The men’s signees are also nominees.

Mizzou men’s basketball has three four-star signees in the class of 2023, but Mizzou Women’s basketball has three McDonald’s All-American nominees: Skylar Jones

Grace Slaughter

Hannah Linthacum Really, really good recruiting class for Robin Pingeton. pic.twitter.com/0yu3BjUZZA — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) January 11, 2023

From Max Olson: Details on new requirements to get a waiver on a second transfer:

Congratulations to Mizzou’s Isaiah McGuire, who announced that he has been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine

FINAL SP+ RANKINGS. Georgia basically ties 2020 Bama for the best recent national champ, while TCU falls to 8th. The title game was so resounding that basically every SEC team rose and every Big 12 team fell. Good times. https://t.co/Xm2wDX5KCw — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) January 11, 2023