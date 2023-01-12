Mizzou Links: Welcome to life on the road in college basketball

Being ranked in the Top 20 and projected comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field (for now) has Mizzou Basketball otherwise in a pretty good spot — but a bad week could quickly change that status.

Managing at least a split this week against Texas A&M and Florida should be considered a success, because as we all know — winning on the road in college basketball is just so difficult.

Sometimes, it’s just not your night — and it definitely wasn’t the Tigers’ night in College Station.

Yikes!

An 82-64 loss dropped the Tigers to 13-3 overall and 2-2 in SEC play. As it stands right now, the loss is in the Quadrant 2 territory on the NCAA Tournament resume as the Aggies came in at No. 83 in the NET rankings — so it would be helpful if that turns out to be just a “Quad 1” loss.

On KenPom, Missouri dropped significantly from 38th to 53rd. The projected record now sits at 21-10 (9-9).

Texas A&M improved to 3-0 in SEC play with victories over Florida, LSU, and Missouri (who all have first-year head coaches).

After being down 18 at halftime, it was a valiant effort from the Tigers to come back and cut it to within four a couple of times — but that was as close as they could get it. Gates said he should have used a timeout during that stretch:

Despite the loss, congratulations to D’Moi Hodge on reaching 1,000 career points.

Onto Florida (a must-win game?), and onto the links.

MIZ!

  • HUGE news here surrounding college diamond sports. Volunteers will officially become full-time coaches beginning on July 1st. About time.
  • Welcome Morgan Cannon to the Mizzou Track and Field program!
  • Highlights from a career night from Haley Troup
  • Cool stuff from Mizzou Gymnastics:
  • Engagement photos from Rock M Nation’s own James Hackney! Congrats to James. Looking good supporting Mizzou Wrestling!
  • Parker Gillam weighs in on the importance of Notre Dame transfer Katlyn Gilbert
  • From On3s Matt Zenitz: Former Missouri Tiger L’Damian Washington has landed at Western Kentucky to be their wide receivers coach.
  • Mizzou’s Joshua Manning and Max Whisner hanging out with Patrick Mahomes. No big deal.
  • Mizzou WBB Coach Robin Pingeton on the loss to Arkansas. The Tigers have a BIG one Tonight at Mizzou Arena vs No. 5 LSU.
  • More from Dennis Gates after the loss to Texas A&M:
  • Congratulations to Skylar Jones, Grace Slaughter, and Hannah Linthacum — Mizzou Women’s Basketball signees who have been named McDonald’s All-American nominees. The men’s signees are also nominees.
  • From Max Olson: Details on new requirements to get a waiver on a second transfer:
  • Congratulations to Mizzou’s Isaiah McGuire, who announced that he has been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine
