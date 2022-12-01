Mizzou Links: Missouri’s Bowl Game Roster Depletion Continues with NFL Draft, Transfer Portal Announcements

Due to the transfer Portal and NFL Draft, Mizzou’s Football roster is going to look very different (and limited) whenever the Tigers get to play their Bowl game. Here’s a look at yesterday’s Announcements as the current roster depletion continues:

Columbia’s own Martez Manuel has entered the NFL Draft and opted out of the Bowl game with an emotional goodbye. Thank you for everything, Tez.

Nate Edwards provided the stats on Manuel’s career:

Isaiah McGuire, who played in the Arkansas game with a separated shoulderhas announced that he is entering the NFL Draft.

It was reported earlierbut safety from St. Louis (Parkway North High School) Jalani Williams — officially announced his entrance into the transfer portal.

Best of luck to all in their next chapters.

And Mizzou Women’s Basketball improved to 7-1 on the season with a resounding 82-52 win over in-state opponent SLU. Lauren Hansen led the team with 24 points and the Tigers are back in action on Saturday afternoon against UMass in Tempe, Arizona in the Arizona State Classic. More from Adeen in his gamer:

Onto the links. MIZ!

  • According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, former Mizzou athletics staffer Wren Baker has been named West Virginia’s next Athletic director
  • The College Football Playoff is officially expanding to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season
  • From Blake Lovell: Kobe Brown leads the SEC in FG percentage and Tre Gomillion leads in assist-to-turnover ratio:
  • Who are the players on Mizzou’s roster that have won a Bowl game, you ask? Kenny Van Doren has you covered.
  • From ShotQuality: Mizzou is one of the best teams in the country at finishing at the rim:
  • Whiteboard Wednesdays with 8-0 Dennis Gates!
