Mizzou football targets Fresno State’s Kirby Moore for Offensive Coordinator role

Missouri football Coach Eli Drinkwitz has focused his Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks Coach search on Fresno State Assistant Kirby Moore, but a contract had not been finalized as of Wednesday morning, multiple university sources told the Post-Dispatch. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported MU’s interest in Moore.

Moore has spent the last six seasons on Fresno State’s staff, serving as wide receivers Coach (2017-19), receivers Coach and pass game Coordinator (2020-21) and Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks Coach this past season. He coached at the University of Washington in 2015-16 as an Offensive Graduate Assistant and spent the 2014 season at Idaho coaching receivers. Moore played wide receiver at Boise State from 2009-13 along with his older brother, record-breaking quarterback Kellen Moore, currently the Offensive Coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys. Drinkwitz spent two seasons as an Assistant at Boise, from 2014-15.

Coincidentally, Moore would replace former Mizzou quarterbacks Coach Bush Hamdan, who was Kellen Moore’s backup quarterback at Boise State and last month left Mizzou’s staff for the Coordinator position at Boise.

With Moore calling plays for head Coach Jeff Tedford, Fresno State went 10-4 this year, beating Boise State for the Mountain West Conference Championship and Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl on Dec. 17.

Drinkwitz has served as his own coordinator and play-caller through his first three seasons at Mizzou, although Hamdan took over play-calling for the final three games of the 2022 regular season. Drinkwitz also coached the quarterbacks in 2020-21 before he shuffled his Offensive staff and switched Hamdan from receivers to quarterbacks.