Mizzou Football Returns to St. Louis In 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football is headed back to St. Louis for the first time since 2010.

Mizzou’s game against Memphis, scheduled for Sept. 23, 2023 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, will now be played in St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center (66,965). The Tigers last played in St. Louis in 2010, a 23-13 win over Illinois, the final game of the Arch Rivalry Series, which ran from 2002-10. Mizzou went 6-0 in that series.

The 2023 game against Memphis will kick off a new partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission which will host multiple Mizzou Athletic events in the St. Louis area during the 2023-24 season – the Mizzou To The Lou Series.

“This partnership is one of the many ways Mizzou is strengthening its commitment to the Missourians we serve as our state’s Flagship institution,” said University of Missouri President Mun Choi. “More than half of Mizzou alumni stay in Missouri, and St. Louis is home to the largest concentration of Tiger alumni in the world. Committed partners like the St. Louis Sports Commission are central to expanding our novel fan experiences for our staunch supporters and future Tigers. We welcome all the different facets of this partnership that offer our students and student-athletes leadership roles throughout the series.”

“The St. Louis region is a key market for us in recruiting, fan engagement and corporate support and we are looking forward to playing in The Dome next fall,” Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said. “Finding a unique way to hold events in the city has been a priority for Mizzou Athletics. This is an Incredible opportunity for fans across the state as we bring Mizzou Athletics closer to St. Louis and the surrounding areas. We are Grateful to the St . Louis Sports Commission for its partnership and look forward to continuing to grow and enhance the Mizzou brand statewide. We appreciate the hard work of so many people in making this series happen.”

“The St. Louis Sports Commission is thrilled to partner with Mizzou and the Dome at America’s Center to bring Mizzou football back to St. Louis,” said Sports Commission Vice President Chris Roseman. “We look forward to building on the successful events of the past and raising the bar again to create an outstanding game week experience with the support of our partners and the largest Mizzou alumni base in the world right here in St. Louis. Additionally, the Sports Commission is ecstatic to strengthen the bond between Mizzou Athletics and St. Louis with a series of events that will enhance the sports landscape in our region.”

As part of the Mizzou To The Lou Series, the St. Louis Sports Commission plans to offer Mizzou student-athletes a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity – the chance to serve as Ambassadors for the series of Athletic events, promoting the events throughout the St. Louis area, surrounding communities and state.

Additional details on the Mizzou To The Lou Series will be announced soon by Mizzou Athletics and the St. Louis Sports Commission. Ticket sales for the events will be handled by both organizations.

