Mizzou Announces Volleyball Coaching Change

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Volleyball Coach Joshua Taylor will not return for the 2023 season, Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois announced.

“We thank Coach Taylor for all he has done the past seven years for the volleyball program and the University,” Reed-Francois said. “We wish him, Molly and their family nothing but the best in the future. I believe Mizzou is one of the best volleyball jobs in the country. We will continue to Invest in our volleyball program and will work quickly to find the candidate who is the best fit to continue building our Championship culture.”

Taylor was named the program’s interim head coach on July 18, 2019 following a two-season stint as an assistant coach from 2017-18. The interim tag was removed on Nov. 14 after a 16-6 start to the 2019 campaign. He was 52-61 in four seasons overall at Mizzou and 32-44 in Southeastern Conference games.

The Tigers finished 2022 with a 9-19 mark, 2-16 in league play. Taylor led Mizzou to the NCAA Tournament twice – in 2019 and 2020.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this program over the last four years,” Taylor said. “I am filled with a lot of Gratitude towards our players, coaches, staff and everyone who supported and continues to support the volleyball program. Mizzou is a phenomenal place and under Desiree’s leadership, I am confident they will continue to achieve great things.”

A national search for a new volleyball head coach will begin immediately.