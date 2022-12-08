Mizuno RB Tour X 2022 Golf Ball Review

Back in summer 2022, I tested the original Mizuno RB Tour X golf ball for the first time and was hugely impressed. A urethane covered ball that, at the time, was available for around $35 per dozen, it offered me plenty of distance off the tee (and a strong flight) whilst still delivering superb greenside spin. In the best mid price golf balls category it was one of my favourites.

Over the last three years, Mizuno’s R&D team has been working on its predecessor and here it is. The latest version now features an ultra soft urethane cover, a 3-piece construction and a new dimple design that should deliver a higher flight off the tee and a flatter trajectory with the wedges. In comparison to the RB Tour 2022 version, the X should feel firmer, launch a little higher and spin slightly more off the tee.

We wanted to see whether Mizuno’s latest RB Tour X ball improved on what came before so I tested both old and new versions together, on a launch monitor and on the golf course at the London Club.

Mizuno golf ball testing

Neil Tappin puts the new Mizuno RB Tour X through its paces.

(Image credit: Future)

The first thing to say is that the new ball offered me a little more distance off the tee from a higher flight. On average, the 2022 version provided a 1˚ higher launch angle off the tee, almost 10 feet of extra flight and six yards more carry. When comparing one generation of product against another, this sort of gain is certainly not insignificant. On the course, the ball flight off the tee was strong – exactly the sort of thing I’d expect from my own gamer, the Titleist Pro V1x.

