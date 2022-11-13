Miyuu Yamashita becomes the youngest “queen” on the Japan LPGA Tour

Miyuu Yamashita won the Ito En Ladies golf tournament Sunday, securing her place as the season points leader and making her the youngest “queen” in Japan LPGA Tour history at 21 years, 103 days.

Yamashita eclipsed the previous youngest record held by Momoko Ueda, who led the 2007 prize-money rankings at 21 years, 156 days. Until last year, Japan’s golf queen was determined by the prize-money list.

Japan’s Miyuu Yamashita poses with the Trophy after winning the Ito En Ladies golf tournament at Great Island Club in Chonan, Chiba Prefecture on Nov. 13, 2022. (Kyodo)

It was Yamashita’s fourth win of the season and fifth of her career after a final-round 1-under 71 took her to a 12-under 204 total, one stroke clear of Momoko Kishibe, at Great Island Club in Chonan, Chiba Prefecture.

Ueda, now 36, finished another shot back in third.

Yamashita clinched the season title with two events remaining in 2022, having recorded 20 top-10 finishes in 31 starts.

Japan’s Miyuu Yamashita pumps her fist after sinking the decisive putt to win the Ito En Ladies golf tournament at Great Island Club in Chonan, Chiba Prefecture, on Nov. 13, 2022. (Kyodo)

