Miya Lennon’s Tally Leads Women’s Soccer Over Troy 1-0

Next Game: Coastal Carolina 10/9/2022 | 1:00 PM October 09 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Coastal Carolina History

TROY, Ala. – Miya Lennon took a feed from Yulia Khrystiuk and put one in the opposite corner of the net at 34:18 as Old Dominion made that stand in a 1-0 win at Troy on Thursday night in Sun Belt conference action.

“This was a great win on the road. It was a tough game and they put us under a lot of pressure second half. I am proud of our guys for this gutsy win,” said ODU Head Coach Angie Hind .

A defensive minded first half saw neither team get a shot in the first 15+ minutes before Megan Watts got one on the line as the Troy goalie pushed it away to remain scoreless.

The Monarchs got on the board as Khrystiuk found Lennon down the right side where she got by the defender and put it in the far side to give ODU (4-6-2, 2-2-1) the 1-0 advantage.

In the second half, the Trojans forced the tempo and got a 7-5 advantage in shots along with a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks. The defense played Stellar on the evening as Emily Bredek made four of her seven saves in the second half to record her first clean sheet of the season.

“In the first half we did some very good things, created some great chances and I thought we deserved our lead,” Hind said. “We expected them to pile the ball forward on top of us in the second half and they did. They are direct but good at it, so we had to be tough and stand up to it. I thought we stuck together well, and I am delighted for Miya to score her first ODU goal.”

“It’s a long trip here and to get a win like this on the road feels great,” she added.

The win is the fourth clean sheet for the Monarchs as they now return home to host Coastal Carolina on Sunday at 1 pm on Senior Day.