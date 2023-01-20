Miya Folick Confirms Second Album ‘Roach’, Posts New Single Get Out Of My House

Photo: Jonny Marlow

Miya Folick has announced her next album.

The Los Angeles singer-songwriter will release ‘Roach’ on May 26 via Nettwerk, following up her 2018 debut ‘Premonitions’, and her 2022 ‘2007’ EP.

As a preview, she’s dropped the alt-pop track, Get Out Of My House, which comes with a lo-fi, looping video by Noah Kentis. “Get Out of My House was one of the first songs I wrote for my second album,” Folick said. “It’s about a person, but it’s also about a certain bad habit and a certain bad feeling. ‘Get them all out of the house,’ is what I’m saying. It is absolutely an exorcism.”

Folick will support Aly & AJ on their North American tour this spring.

‘Roach’ tracklist:

1. Oh God

2. Bad Thing

3. Get Out Of My House

4. Nothing To See

5. Drugs or People

6. Mommy

7. 2007

8. Cockroach

9. Tetherball

10. Cartoon Clouds

11. So Clear

12. Ordinary

13. Shortstop

