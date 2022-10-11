Mixed week for girls’ soccer

Please Support Local Advertisers

IPSWICH — A tough loss to Lynnfield on Monday capped a weekend of good and bad for the girls’ varsity soccer team.

A 5-0 loss at home saw Coach Greg Chmura drawing on a badly depleted roster. “Lynnfield’s a strong team, and they played well. They deserved the win,” they said after the game.

“We’ve got a lot of injuries, so we’ve been moving things around,” he said. “Not everyone’s familiar with all the nuances of their position.”

The team’s situation was not helped when another player went down with a sprained ankle near the end of the second half.

Chmura said the junior varsity squad is experiencing the same problems, and if he draws players from there, they will be in a worse predicament.

But not all was doom and gloom. “We did well in our last game,” he said of Friday’s 2-0 win over Amesbury. That overturned a loss to the same team earlier in the season.

“There are certain teams we have a really good shot at, and we have beaten those teams in terms of possessions,” Chmura said. “But we’ve let up a couple of easy goals.”

They said they hope to turn that around in the second half of the season.