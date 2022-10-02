Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Opens in Vista with Dual Purpose of Stoking Interest in Arts

Paseo Artist Village in Vista. Photo credit: Community HousingWorks

Affordable housing Developer Community HousingWorks has opened Paseo Artist Village, a pedestrian-friendly and transit-oriented, mixed-use complex in Vista.

Units in the artist village – there are 60, with up to three bedrooms per apartment – ​​are available to local Vista residents, artists and veterans earning from 30-59% of the area’s median income.

In addition, as part of the development, approximately 2,000 square feet of retail space is located on the corner of South Santa Fe Avenue and Guajome Street.

Reflecting the city of Vista’s vision for an Arts and Culture District, officials hope Paseo Artist Village, which had its grand opening Thursday, serves as a gateway to the neighborhood and a Catalyst for new development along the South Santa Fe corridor.

The property includes approximately 2,100 square feet of artist workspace and art gallery showcases in windows facing South Santa Fe.

Two art pieces were commissioned for Paseo: a glass and neon piece by San Diego native Brooke Barttlebort and an aluminum sculpture by Matt Devine, who has multiple pieces on display in San Diego County.

The new homes are also designed to be energy and water efficient. Paseo Artist Village is GreenPoint Rated and Circulate San Diego MOVE Alliance certified.

Community HousingWorks, which develops, rehabilitates, preserves and operates affordable apartment communities, is based in Mission Valley.