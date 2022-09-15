Mixed Results for Girls Volleyball

By Sage Yamashita | Intern Reporter

The Lady Farmers Volleyball team showed strength in their first games of the season the past three weekends.

The girls launched their season with away games against Lanai Aug. 26-27. They lost both games to the Pine Lasses. Back home two weeks ago, the Lady Farmers hosted St. Anthony and brought themselves back from the loss.

Friday night, Sept. 2, the Barn was filled with the family and community of the Lady Farmers. St. Anthony took set one, 25-20. The second set came up with a supportive crowd and loud cheers to bring the Farmer spirit. Molokai won set two, 25-20, to tie the match. St. Anthony then took set three 27-25. Molokai won set four 25-19, tying the score again. The Lady Farmers took the game in five sets. The rematch Saturday morning brought a second win for Molokai with a three-set game.

“Here we go, Farmers, here we go!”

Molokai High students’ cheers and support filled the bleachers on Sept. 9. The Farmers’ game against the Hana Dragons was tough competition. The ladies kept their spirits up after each set, and the Cheer Squad entertained the crowd in between. Hana took the wins in both games last weekend, 3-1 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday.

As the only senior on the volleyball team, Olapa Duvauchelle recognizes the many new faces and girls ready to take on new roles in the game.

“Even if it’s almost halfway through the season, we still have a lot to work on and keep improving,” she said. “I’m sure our team can look back and see how far we’ve come at the end of the season. I’m very proud of my teammates, and I hope they’ll continue to show interest in volleyball even after I graduate.“

Under the direction of coaches Mahealani Rawlins, Hale Domingo, Landon Kaupu, Cheryl Ramos, and Kaniu Hernandez, the team continues to work hard through their volleyball journey.

The next game is planned for Friday night, Sept. 16 against Maui Preparatory Academy. It is also Senior night so make sure to purchase your tickets and support the Lady Farmers.