Miura Golf launches the anticipated, next generation, MC-502 Irons

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (November 15, 2022) – Miura Golf manufacturer of the world’s finest forged golf clubs, today Unveiled their highly anticipated MC-502 Muscle Cavity iron.

While Miura’s newest iron shares the DNA of its predecessor, the highly regarded MC-501, the MC-502 showcases increased face progression (less offset) with a softer, more rounded top line and toe profile. The result is an iron which is easy to align while delivering more confidence to the golfer at address. The Miura design team worked tirelessly to improve the turf interaction of the MC-502. With the iconic leading edge “Y” grind in place, a precise and calculated increase to the camber of the Sole has elevated the performance of our latest model.

“While the MC-501 proved that forgiveness was attainable in a blade iron without compromising performance, the MC-502 shows that Shinei Miura was able to incorporate subtle design enhancements to meet the discerning needs of better players,” said Bill Holowaty, COO, Miura Golf.

For more than 65 years, Miura has been driven not by market trends or sales targets, but by vision and inspiration. Following the natural life cycle of the MC-501, and driven by the never-ending quest for perfection, Miura Craftsmen sought to improve their already incredibly popular model. Guided by the charge of creating a true muscle cavity back iron with the playability of a blade, and utilizing the company’s proprietary manufacturing techniques, the new MC-502 line is an achievement worthy of the company’s storied history.

“The design philosophy of the Miura family is to only introduce new models when they can improve on an existing model,” Holowaty added. “Time and again, the immensely talented and creative team at the Miura factory produces ground-breaking products that raise the bar even higher, and the MC-502 line is no exception.”

The MC-502 Irons will be available in 3-PW.

About Miura Golf

Miura Golf makes the world’s finest forged golf clubs, which are designed and manufactured by the Miura family in their factory in Himeji, Japan. The entire family works hands-on in the factory and continues to carry on the Miura legacy.

World-renowned craftsman Katsuhiro Miura began hand-crafting and grinding Irons in 1957 and has created one of the most-respected brands in the golf industry. Miura’s Endless quest for the perfect club has brought to the world more than 10 product series, a number that grows as the next generation of the Miura family – led by sons Shinei and Yoshitaka – continue their meticulous refinement and evolution of product lines. Each club is individually handcrafted and will never be mass-produced, as generations of steel-making skill and passion bring us the world’s finest golf clubs.

About 8AM Golf

Miura Golf is part of the 8AM Golf family. 8AM Golf was created by golf entrepreneur and philanthropist Howard Milstein as the holding company that oversees his golf companies — all of which help Golfers at every level enjoy the game more. In addition to Miura, other 8AM Golf companies include the Nicklaus Companies ; GOLF Magazine and the GOLF.com website; True Spec Golf a brand-agnostic club-fitting company that has fit more than 30,000 Golfers worldwide; GolfLogix the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; Club Conex a global leader in the design and manufacturing of adjustable golf club adapter systems; Fairway Jockey , which provides Golfers with the ability to buy custom Clubs online; and Chirp a free-to-play Gaming app that lets Golfers wager on the outcome of pro golf tournaments, rounds, and shots.

For more information, visit www.miuragolf.com .

###