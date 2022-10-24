Mitchum, Sparks Lead Men’s Golf To Runner Up Finish

WILMINGTON, NC. – Freshman Gray Mitchum and junior Patrick Sparks finished tied for fifth and UNCW placed second overall in its fall season finale on Sunday at the Williams Cup at Eagle Point Golf Club.

The Seahawks finished second, their highest finish of the fall, behind ninth-ranked North Carolina, who earned the tournament title by 12 strokes. NC State finished third, 16 strokes behind the Seahawks, while Houston and Louisville rounded out the top five in order.

Indiana’s Drew Salyers earned medalist honors at four under for the tournament and by two strokes over Brandon Einstein of NC State and David Ford of North Carolina.

Mitchum and Sparks were UNCW’s highest finishers in the 60-player field. Rune Bokeidanother freshman, finished 16th overall, at seven over.

Mitchum played even par for a second consecutive round and finished the tournament at one over. Sparks, meanwhile, was one over for the day on Sunday and concluded his tournament at one over.

UNCW held low-round honors on Sunday, finishing at two over in Sunday’s round.

UNCW Lineup

T5. Gray Mitchum 73-72-72=217

T5. Patrick Sparks 74-70-73=217

T16. Rune Bokeid 78-73-73=223

T23. Walker Isley 73-82-72=227

T41. Sander Akeren 84-76-75=235