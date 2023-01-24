Mitchell, Winner boys continue to rise in rankings

Jan. 23—MITCHELL — Just as the girls Hanson Classic did last week, the boys edition of the event on Jan. 21 also caused some movement in this week’s South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls.

Among the top risers from the event were Class A Winner and Class B Aberdeen Christian. Elsewhere, Mitchell continued his climb in Class AA as part of a weekend filled with high-level basketball around the state.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes are indicated in parentheses and teams are ranked by total points received.

1. Sioux Falls Jefferson (17), 9-0, 85; 2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 8-1, 68; 3. Mitchell, 7-2, 50; 4. Pierre, 7-3, 24; 5. Yankton, 5-2, 11.

Others receiving votes: Brandon Valley 8, Washington 8, Harrisburg 1.

Mitchell moves to No. 3: The Kernels cruised to a 20-point win over two-time Defending Class AA Champion Sioux Falls Roosevelt and followed it up with a near-upset of No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln last week, Proving they’re among the top contenders in boys Class AA. Benefitting from Pierre’s loss at the buzzer to Brandon Valley, Mitchell slots in comfortably at No. 3, its high ranking of the season, with 50 points — 26 clear of Pierre at No. 4.

1. Dakota Valley (17), 10-0, 85; 2. Sioux Valley, 11-1, 62; 3. Sioux Falls Christian, 9-0, 57; 4. Rapid City Christian, 11-0, 30; 5. St. Thomas More, 11-1, 13.

Others receiving votes: Winner 6, Dell Rapids 2.

Warriors on the cusp: Winner made the most of a boys Hanson Classic upset opportunity, knocking off previously unbeaten and then-No. 4 St. Thomas More, 51-46. Even as recently as last week, the Warriors — now 9-1 with the lone loss to ranked Class AA foe Pierre — were not receiving any votes in the poll. However, Winner (receiving votes) is curiously still slotted in behind No. 5 St. Thomas More in this week’s poll despite the head-to-head result.

1. Aberdeen Christian (17), 10-0, 85; 2. White River, 10-2, 61; 3. De Smet, 9-2, 58; 4. Lower Brule, 9-3, 32; 5. Ethan, 9-1, 7.

Story continues

Others receiving votes: Castlewood 6, Faith 4, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Wolsey-Wessington 1.

Well. 1 Knights: Aberdeen Christian left little to the imagination in a contest to decide the top team in Class B at the boys Hanson Classic. The then-second-ranked Knights shot better than 71% from the field and downed White River, 87-68, to take over the top spot and knock the Tigers to No. 2.

Also of note, Ethan made his first appearance among the Class B top five this week after spending three weeks in the receiving votes category. The Rustlers are 9-1 and have won four straight contests. Making way for Ethan, Castlewood fell out of the top five and was joined by Faith, Dell Rapids St. Mary and Wolsey-Wessington as vote-getting programs.

1. Sioux Falls Washington (13), 8-1, 78; 2. O’Gorman (3), 7-2, 64; 3. Sioux Falls Jefferson (1), 9-2, 57; 4. Harrisburg, 8-2, 33; T-5. Pierre, 8-2, 11; T-5. Rapid City Stevens, 9-2, 11.

Others receiving votes: Brandon Valley 1.

Six teams, five spots: For just the second time in the polls (across all classes) since the season began, six teams comprise the rankings due to a tie in votes. This week, that takes the form of Pierre and Rapid City Stevens each receiving 11 votes and sharing the No. 5 ranking in girls Class AA. Pierre has been ranked all season (as high as No. 3), while the Raiders cracked the top five for the first time after having received votes in every previous poll this season.

1. Hamlin (14), 11-0, 81; 2. Vermillion (3), 12-0, 70; 3. St. Thomas More, 10-2, 43; 4. Wagner, 10-1, 40; 5. Red Cloud, 11-0, 19.

Others receiving votes: Florence/Henry 2.

Creating separation: Although no team inside the girls Class A top five lost over the past week and rankings were unchanged, the gap between No. 2 and No. 3 in the poll started to widen. Well. 1 Hamlin and No. 2 Vermillion are separated by 11 votes (was 19 last week), but the second-ranked Tanagers sit 27 votes ahead of No. 3 St. Thomas More after the divide was 17 votes on Jan. 16. Wagner (40 votes) and Red Cloud (19) round out the rankings, with Florence/Henry the only team receiving votes outside the top five.

1. Viborg-Hurley (17), 11-1, 85; 2. Wolsey-Wessington 9-2 66; 3. Centerville, 9-2, 30; 4. Timber Lake, 10-1, 26; 5. Warner, 8-2, 23.

Others receiving votes: Arlington 10, Howard 5, Jones County 4, Ethan 3, Sully Buttes 2, Wall 1.

Trading places: After starting 9-0 and shooting from unranked to No. 3 in last week’s poll, Timber Lake took its first loss of the season in the Little Moreau Conference tournament. The result moved the Panthers down to No. 4 and allowed Centerville to return to No. 3, the place where the Tornadoes resided from Dec. 12 through the week of Jan. 9.