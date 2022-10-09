Mitchell volleyball sweeps Cobblers, splits Rapid City weekend trip – Mitchell Republic

RAPID CITY — One day after nearly picking up an important win against Rapid City Stevens, the Mitchell High School volleyball team took care of business against Rapid City Central on Saturday, picking up a three-set sweep.

Saturday’s set scores were 25-20, 29-27 and 25-9 in favor of the Kernels, who ended a six-match losing streak and earned their first win of the season in a true road match.

Lizzie Tyler had 17 kills and 18 digs in the win to lead the Kernels against the Cobblers. At nearly six kills per set, it was Tyler’s most efficient hitting performance of the season. Sawyer Stoebner, who returned to the weekend lineup for the first time after missing a month with an injury, had 10 kills and five total blocks.

Ava Brannan had a team-high 19 digs, with Paige Guthmiller adding 12 digs in the win. Jurzee Gregg had 24 set assists and Addie Siemsen posted 12 assists.

Saturday’s match came after a tough five-set loss to the Raiders on Friday night. Stevens won by set scores of 25-17, 20-25, 24-26, 25-14 and 15-12.

Mitchell’s Lauren Van Overschelde and Lizzie Tyler each had 12 kills, with eight from Sawyer Stoebner, who added five blocks in the match. Addie Siemsen had three blocks and 11 assists, with 21 assists and 13 digs from Jurzee Gregg.

Tyler finished with 31 digs and Paige Guthmiller had a career-high 28 digs, with 21 added from Ava Brannan.

Rapid City Central is now 3-20, while Stevens is 15-7 on the season.

Mitchell (6-12) travels to Sioux Falls Jefferson on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to start the final five-match stretch of the season, which will be spread out over a span of 23 days.