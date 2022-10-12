Mitchell volleyball stumbles to Sioux Falls Jefferson in straight sets – Mitchell Republic

SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Jefferson proved to be too much for Mitchell on Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers took down the Kernels in three sets on Tuesday in high school volleyball action. Set scores were 25-23, 25-16 and 25-23.

Mitchell fell behind 9-4 in the first set but brought it to 12-10 before a 5-0 run gave the Kernels a 15-12 lead. After a 3-0 run from Jefferson tied the set at 15, the two teams once again found themselves tied at 22. However, Jefferson pulled away, going up 24-22 and taking the set 25-23.

Mitchell found himself down 11-6 in the second set, and every time the Kernels got close, Jefferson pulled away. A 10-3 run by the Cavaliers ended the second set and gave Jefferson a 2-0 lead.

The third set was the tightest of the three sets throughout. After going down 17-13, the Kernels went on a 4-0 run to tie it at 17. The set was also tied at five more times before Jefferson scored the final two points to take the set 25-23 and close out the match .

“We went on runs, they went on runs, we went on runs,” Mitchell Coach Deb Thill said. “It was just kind of a battle.”

Maddie Paulsen and Ella Kvernmo each had nine kills for Jefferson in the win.

Lizzie Tyler paced Mitchell with nine kills and 12 digs. Paige Guthmiller racked up three service aces and 10 digs for the Kernels.

“Our kids, at times, played really well against one of the best teams in the state,” Thill said. “We definitely had our chances and that’s what you’re going to ask of your team.”

Mitchell (6-13) is home on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to take on Aberdeen Central in its next action. Jefferson (15-3) travels to Huron on Thursday, Oct. 13.