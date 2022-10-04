Mitchell stands in fifth place at the Class AA state boys golf tournament after Day 1 – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — It was a good day that was almost great for the Mitchell Kernel boys golf team on Monday.

Playing on their home course in the Class AA state high school boys golf tournament, Mitchell stands in fifth place for the team standings with a four-player score of 311 after 18 holes at Lakeview Golf Course.

Harrisburg — which had three of the top-five individual performances on the opening day, leads with a score of 286, shooting 2-under-par as a team.

For a good portion of the back-nine Monday, Mitchell was in contention for a top-three finish on Day 1, before the Kernels dropped shots as a team on the final few holes of the day.

“We played a really good front-nine, some of our best nine holes of the season,” Mitchell Coach Ryker Kruetzfeldt said. “I don’t know if we realized how well we were playing but we struggled over the last three holes. It is kind of disappointing because we were sitting pretty good but that state tournament pressure can be tough.”

Mitchell’s Asher Dannenbring leads the Kernel contingent after a first-round 75, which has him in a tie for seventh place on the individual leaderboard. Dannenbring, an eighth-grader, was 3-over-par through seven holes but steadied his play from there, allowing only one more bogey over the remaining 11 holes and closing with a birdie at the 18th. It was Dannenbring’s second consecutive round shooting a 75, matching the score he posted at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships on Sept. 24 in Pierre.

Mitchell’s Jackson Childs reacts after making a par putt at Hole No. 7 during the first round of the Class AA state boys high school golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Mitchell received solid rounds from their veteran players, including Seniors Lincoln Bates and Jackson Childs, along with junior Noah Larson. Bates finished with a round of 76, which included a front-nine 37 on the card and a round that flirted with par-72 before three straight bogeys on Holes 16-through-18. Childs shot an even-par-36 on the front nine before firing a 44 on the back-nine, while Larson shot 37 on the front and 43 on the back, which included a late birdie at the par-3 17th. Bates is tied for ninth place among the 92 players competing this week, while Childs, Larson and Jager Juracek are all tied for 30th place.

Juracek and teammate Marshall Widstrom were emblematic of the efforts Mitchell got out of their No. 5 and No. 6 positions in the lineup. Juracek, a junior, shot his best round of the season with an 80, good for 30th place after Day 1 on the individual leaderboard. Marshall Widstrom, a sophomore, shot an 83, which matches his best score this season, as well, putting him in 46th place with 18 holes in the books.

“Jager has just gotten better all year,” Kreutzfeldt said. “He was shooting in the 90s at the beginning of the year and now he’s getting close to the 70s, and that’s where he wants to be.”

Harrisburg’s Riley Christensen carries his bag at the 9th hole during the first round of the Class AA state boys high school golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Harrisburg’s Riley Christensen shot a 4-under round of 68 on Monday to take the lead in the individual tournament after 18 holes. Christensen birdied three of his first five holes of the day and finished the front nine in 34 and then did it again on the back nine, powered by an eagle at the par-5 10th hole and a birdie at the par-4 14th.

Teammate Hayden Scott and Pierre’s Nicklaus Bothun are each at 2-under-par after rounds of 70 on Monday and are tied for second place, two shots off Christensen’s lead. Scott had the tournament’s shot of the day, an Albatross on the par-5 9th hole, making a 2 from the left rough on his approach shot into the green.

Pierre’s Sawyer Sonnenschein and Harrisburg’s Parker Schultz shot rounds of 71, also finishing under par for the day. Defending Class AA individual Champion Jake Olson, of Watertown, is nine shots off the lead after a first day 5-over-77.

The rest of the team race included Pierre at 294, eight shots off Harrisburg’s Day 1 lead, followed by O’Gorman at 304 and Watertown at 309. Mitchell (311) is five shots ahead of sixth-place Brandon Valley, which had 316 strokes is Day 1.

“I think the message is keeping the gas on,” Kreutzfeldt said. “We want to get up there as high as we can, maybe get to third or fourth place. We want to see where we can end up tomorrow.”

Golfers described the course as fast on the greens and firm around the course on Day 1, with high temperatures in the low 80s and winds between 10 and 20 mph, with potential rainfall staying away until after play concluded.

“It was fair,” Kreutzfeldt said. “It was a nice day but the conditions weren’t easy and the scores showed that. Lakeview has some holes that can hurt you if you miss in the wrong spot and we did a pretty good job of avoiding those places.”