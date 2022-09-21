Mitchell boys golf places eighth at Watertown Invitational – Mitchell Republic

WATERTOWN, SD — Lincoln Bates once again led the way for Mitchell on Tuesday, helping the Kernels place eighth at the Watertown Invitational.

Pierre won the event as a team, shooting a 298, edging Watertown by four strokes. Harrisburg finished third at 306, followed by Watertown Purple at 313, Yankton at 324 and Aberdeen Central at 325.

Mitchell finished at 336, which matches his season-high score, finishing three strokes behind Brookings and one stroke in front of Aberdeen Roncalli. West Central, Sioux Valley, Milbank and Huron rounded out the ninth through 12th, respectively.

Bates shot an 82, which tied him for 24th. Watertown’s Jake Olson took first place in the event, shooting a 3-under, 69, while Pierre’s Luke Olson also shot under par with a 1-under 71 for second place.

Mitchell’s Jackson Childs shot an 84 and placed tied for 33rd. Marshall Widstrom, Asher Dannenbring and Jager Juracek all tied for 41st with 85s, and Noah Larson tied for 63rd with a 90. Dannenbring and Juracek were the only Kernels to card a birdie on the day, with Dannenbring recording a 4 on the par-5 Hole 16, while Juracek took a 4 on the par-5 first.

The Kernels’ next action is Saturday, Sept. 24 in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships at Hillsview Golf Club in Pierre. That is the last event for Mitchell before the state tournament, which takes place at Lakeview Golf Course on Oct. 3 and 4.