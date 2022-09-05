Mitch Trubisky Named Captain: NFL World Reacts

Mitch Trubisky takes part in practice for the Steelers.

PITTSBURGH, PA – MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) takes part in a drill during the team’s OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Steelers have yet to announce their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

However, the choice appears to have been made.

Pittsburgh announced on Monday its team captains for the 2022 regular season.

