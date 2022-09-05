Mitch Trubisky Named Captain: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA – MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) takes part in a drill during the team’s OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Steelers have yet to announce their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

However, the choice appears to have been made.

Pittsburgh announced on Monday its team captains for the 2022 regular season.

Trubisky is on the list.

Of course, it’s possible that Trubisky could be a team captain and not start at quarterback. However, that seems extremely unlikely – at least for Week 1.

“Expect Steelers to name their Week 1 starting QB tomorrow, but I’d guess Mitch Trubisky being voted a Captain is a pretty good indicator,” Brooke Pryor tweeted.

“Mitch Trubisky, who has been taking first-team QB reps but hasn’t officially been announced as the starter, is a captain,” Ian Rapoport added.

“This would be the latest sign that Trubisky will start on Sunday vs. the Bengals,” Ari Meirov added.

The Steelers are set to take on the Bengals to open the 2022 regular season.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET