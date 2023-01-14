Mitch Barnhart Clears the air on John Calipari, Kentucky basketball

“If you look at our history, we’ve done almost a half a billion dollars in capital construction since I’ve come on as Athletic director for all of our sports programs, including basketball on multiple fronts. That does not even include the almost $200 million of renovation of Rupp Arena That’s not my DNA to turn away help for capital construction.

Coaches, all the time, offer their help in fundraising packages and Cal has offered to help and he’s done that on multiple occasions to help us raise money and we work in conjunction with the K Fund. Those are also hopes. When you say you got $30 million, you think you can do $30 million. There’s no pledges in hand. Those are things we hope to do together and get to a spot.

But those processes in construction, just for everyone’s information, are 18-24 month processes. Even if we started last summer, it would probably be the fall or summer 18-24 months away from that to be able to go through design, through funding, the approvals through the trustees and the state to get the shovel in the ground to get it going. And along the way, we’ve got to make sure we’re in Cahoots with the master plan of the university for spacing, as well as Title IX and gender equity, which means whatever we do for men’s programs, we got to have an equal space and equal opportunity for our Women’s programs, which is critical. So that facility in that context is probably a $75-80 million facility so you’re not even halfway home and we would have to figure the rest out.

Even if we had pledges in hand, it’s not going to allow you just to start Tomorrow to go throw a building together and put a shovel in the ground. We’re not against facility expansion, I think that’s very well indicated by our history of what we’ve built in support of all of our programs, not the least of which, in about three or four months we’re absolutely looking forward to the renovation of the most historic facility on the University of Kentucky campus, which is Memorial Coliseum. It was built in the early 1950s, we’re going to get approvals for that, we hope, in February, which has been a long process to get to this spot of funding and approval to get Memorial done which will help all of our sports program including our men’s basketball program. In some, way, shape or form, it’s going to touch everybody.

We’ve had conversations about a facility. We would like to have a new facility. There’s no question about that. I get that. But at the end of the day, there is a significant process and we’ve explained that to everyone that we have to go through to get that done. That’s number one.

Number two, I think that he thinks he can go raise $30 million, and he should. He’s got he’s got lots of friends in the basketball community that have absolutely got the ability to help us and we would love to have that help. I think what he was saying, and I will confirm that he said, ‘I think I can do that.’ And that’s a part of it. That’s probably about 40% of the project.

What I’m saying to everyone, understanding the process and that’s what we’ve explained to everyone in this conversation is, ‘Yeah, you can start there but before we can get started, you’ve got to have this much funding, you ‘ve got to have a design, you’ve got to have a master plan, you’ve got to have an equality piece for gender equity, and then at the end of the day, we can get going, but it takes time. These are not snap your fingers things and that’s what has been explained. It wasn’t, ‘well,’ it was, ‘here’s the process.'”

At the end of the day, we always welcome our coaches’ help in fundraising realizing that at the end of the day, it ends up we have to get the rest of our help from our K Fund staff and all the work we do with our donor base, who by the way, has done an amazing job of every year giving us the ability to continue to grow our programs.”