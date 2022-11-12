MISTER CLUTCH: Drew Talley’s 41-yard field goal powers St. Paul’s 24-21 playoff win over Holy Cross

Drew Talley is clutch.

This is nothing new. As a freshman in 2021, the St. Paul’s placekicker nailed a game-winning, 20-yard field goal in overtime of the Wolves’ second round playoff game at Scotlandville.

But after Friday night, that may no longer be the biggest kick of his career.

With the game tied at 21 against No. 21 Holy Cross in the first round of the Division I select playoffs, the No. 12 Wolves once again turned to Talley — now a sophomore — with 86 seconds left on the clock. Only this time, it was from an intimidating 41 yards out.

Just as he did last year, Talley did not shy away from admitting the nerves he felt going into the kick. He was well aware of the stakes of what was being asked of him.

From the right hash, Talley swung as hard as he could. The St. Paul’s crowd held its breath as the ball sailed through the cool air, drifting a bit to the left and falling at a rapid pace.

But that same crowd exploded seconds later as the ball carried just enough to bounce off the left post and over the cross bar. A defensive stop on the ensuing drive and the Wolves celebrated a 24-21 win on Nov. 11 and another trip to the second round of the postseason.

Yes, Drew Talley is clutch.

“At first I was a little scared because it was going to leave a little bit,” Talley said. “But it felt great. It felt very similar to last year.”

SPS Coach Ken Sears said he was confident in Talley’s ability to make the kick from 41 yards. They said Talley’s max is roughly 45 yards, meaning the Wolves had to move the ball within the 35-yard-line to feel good about giving him the ball.

That responsibility fell into the hands of senior running back Jacob Davies.

Davies capped off his senior campaign with 1,199 yards in the regular season and was the driving force of the Wolves’ offense all year and by far their best weapon.

Friday night was no different. Davies carried the ball 37 times against Holy Cross for 172 yards and a touchdown. On the final drive, Davies carried the ball just about every down, including a crucial fourth-down conversion near midfield.

Davies said he had all the faith in the world that Talley would make the final kick.

“I told our guys that this was going to be the biggest and best drive of our St. Paul’s career,” Davies said. “I told them we needed to punch this in to win. We punched it in with a field goal.”

Of course a St. Paul’s game couldn’t end without a big defensive stop as well. And with 1:16 left to play, the Tigers still had a chance for a comeback bid with a pair of explosive wideouts in Krosse Johnson and Koby Young, who combined for 12 catches for 124 yards.

The night finally came down to a win-or-go-home fourth-and-5 with 44 seconds to play for Holy Cross. But their comeback attempt was cut short when SPS linebacker Gavin Bourgeois picked off a pass to seal the game.

“I knew all game he was looking at (Young),” Bourgeois said. “Every third down and every big play he was going to (Young). So I looked out and I saw (Young) coming across and I was like, ‘I’m gonna go get this so he doesn’t catch it.’ The ball went right there and I was in the right spot at the right time.”

The Wolves (7-4) now take the long trip to No. 5 Northwood – Shreveport in the second round.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Holy Cross | 0 | 7 | 6 | 8 | 21

St. Paul’s | 0 | 7 | 7 | 10 | 24

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

No scoring

Second quarter

HC: Ke’Rynn Smith 7 run (Colin Markey kick), 2:15, 7-0

SPS: Ben Buisson 11 run (Drew Talley kick), 0:54, 7-7

Third quarter

SPS: Jacob Davies 21 run (Talley kick), 11:05, 7-14

HC: Smith 6 run (kick failed), 3:46, 13-14

Fourth quarter

SPS: Buisson 6 run (Talley kick), 10:41, 13-21

HC: Cole Canatella 1 run (Krosse Johnson run), 6:11, 21-21

SPS: Talley 41 FG, 1:28, 21-24

STATISTICS

Holy Cross, 241 total yards 241 (149 passing, 92 rushing)

Rushing: Ke’Rynn Smith, 24-66, 2 TDs; Cole Canatella, 4-30, TD; Krosee Johnson, 1-(-1); TEAM, 1-(-3).

Receiving: Koby Young, 8-99; Johnson, 4-25; Finn Martin, 1-17; Derrick Johnson, 1-4; Terrance Duncan, 1-4.

Passing: Canatella, 16-23, 149 yards, INT.

St. Paul’s, 323 total yards (133 passing, 190 rushing)

Rushing: Jacob Davies, 37-172, TD; Tristan Davenport, 3-1; Brennan Keim, 3-(-1); Ben Buisson, 3-18, 2 TDs.

Receiving: Jake Walker, 1-7; Jeb Reina, 4-98; Chase Ravian, 2-20; Buisson, 1-8.

Passing: Keim, 8-13, 133 yards.