Mistakes Cost UCLA Football, Pitt Comes Back to Win Sun Bowl

It was supposed to be a culmination of Chip Kelly’s first five years in Westwood.

It was supposed to be Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s triumphant Farewell to the school he’s called home since 2018.

It was supposed to be a game in which the Bruins were favored, coming in with more high-level talent and a significant health advantage.

Things did not break their way Friday in El Paso.

Well. 18 UCLA football (9-4, 6-3 Pac-12) blew a 14-point lead in the second quarter, losing the Sun Bowl to Pittsburgh (9-4, 5-3 ACC) by a score of 37-35. Thompson-Robinson spent the final moments of the game watching from the sidelines, only able to cross his fingers and hope the Panthers missed their last-second field goal.

