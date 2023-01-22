Missouri’s Incarnate Word Tops Sacred Heart basketball, win streak 83

Asked what it’s like coaching a team that hasn’t lost in nearly three years. Dan Rolfes laughed it off.

“I’m just trying not to mess it up,” he said with a smile.

Rolfes brought his St. Louis Incarnate Word girls basketball team to Louisville over the weekend and saw it run its winning streak to 83, knocking off host Mercy 77-65 on Friday and beating Sacred Heart 60-48 on Saturday in a battle of nationally ranked teams in the Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Basketball Classic.

Incarnate Word — ranked No. 15 in the Nation by ESPN.com — has won five straight Missouri Class 6 state Championships and hasn’t lost since dropping a 46-44 decision to state foe Rock Bridge on Feb. 8, 2020.

More girls basketball:Ranking the top 10 girls basketball players to watch at the LIT

Sacred Heart sophomore star ZaKiyah Johnson was impressed.

“They were very patient for a high school team,” Johnson said. “They didn’t let us dictate what they did. You don’t see too many teams make that extra pass to get that great shot. Our Coach even told us they would make sure to pass the ball to get a great shot even if it was their manager taking the shot.

“They were just so composed.”

Nebraska signee Natalie Potts had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Red Knights (15-0). Illinois State signee Brooke Coffey added 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Sacred Heart (17-3), ranked No. 1 in Kentucky and No. 12 in the Nation by ESPN.com. All three of the Valkyries’ losses this season have come to nationally ranked opponents from outside Kentucky.

“We’ll be fine,” Valkyries Coach Donna Moir said.

Incarnate Word led 33-28 at Halftime and took control with a 15-2 run to start the third quarter, going ahead 48-30 on Peyton Hill’s layup at the 1:31 mark.

Do the shuffle:KHSAA football districts will change in 2023. Who are the new top dogs? What are the best matchups?

Sacred Heart missed eight of its first nine shots in the third quarter. All five Incarnate Word starters measured at least 5 feet 10 in height.

“Their size hurts us a little bit,” Moir said. “They took us out of a lot of stuff we want to do offensively with their length.”

Sacred Heart put together an 11-0 run, pulling within 48-41 on Triniti Ralston’s steal and layup with 5:46 remaining. But a 3-pointer by Kaylynn James stopped the surge, and the Valkyries never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

The second-half statistics were Brutal for the Valkyries, who hit just 6 of 21 shots (28.6%) and were outrebounded 20-11 over the final 16 minutes.

“In the first quarter we were getting it in the paint and reversing the ball and getting all of these good shots,” Johnson said. “They just couldn’t keep up with it. But we stopped doing that and started playing one-on-one. It’s just something we have to learn from.”

More high school basketball:Sacred Heart is top of Kentucky media poll, two enter rankings

Rolfes said his team is also learning as its long winning streak continues.

“Everyone asks about it, and our girls talk about it all the time,” he said. “Even if we lose the next 10 games, we’re going to prepare and do things the same way. …

“We got tested in both games here, and that’s all we want. Win or lose, you get tested and figure some stuff out.”

SACRED HEART 15 13 6 14 – 48

INCARNATE WORD 16 17 15 12 – 60

Sacred Heart (17-3) – Triniti Ralston 13, ZaKiyah Johnson 16, Claire Russell 1, Reagan Bender 14, Angelina Pelayo 4.

Incarnate Word (15-0) – Peyton Hill 10, Brooke Coffey 14, Addi Owen 3, Natalie Potts 19, Kaylynn Janes 12, Abbie Sextro 2.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; [email protected]; Twitter: @kyhighs.