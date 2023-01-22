Missouri’s Incarnate Word Tops Sacred Heart basketball, win streak 83

Asked what it’s like coaching a team that hasn’t lost in nearly three years. Dan Rolfes laughed it off.

“I’m just trying not to mess it up,” he said with a smile.

Rolfes brought his St. Louis Incarnate Word girls basketball team to Louisville over the weekend and saw it run its winning streak to 83, knocking off host Mercy 77-65 on Friday and beating Sacred Heart 60-48 on Saturday in a battle of nationally ranked teams in the Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Basketball Classic.

Incarnate Word — ranked No. 15 in the Nation by ESPN.com — has won five straight Missouri Class 6 state Championships and hasn’t lost since dropping a 46-44 decision to state foe Rock Bridge on Feb. 8, 2020.

Sacred Heart sophomore star ZaKiyah Johnson was impressed.

“They were very patient for a high school team,” Johnson said. “They didn’t let us dictate what they did. You don’t see too many teams make that extra pass to get that great shot. Our Coach even told us they would make sure to pass the ball to get a great shot even if it was their manager taking the shot.

“They were just so composed.”

Nebraska signee Natalie Potts had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Red Knights (15-0). Illinois State signee Brooke Coffey added 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Sacred Heart (17-3), ranked No. 1 in Kentucky and No. 12 in the Nation by ESPN.com. All three of the Valkyries’ losses this season have come to nationally ranked opponents from outside Kentucky.

“We’ll be fine,” Valkyries Coach Donna Moir said.

Incarnate Word led 33-28 at Halftime and took control with a 15-2 run to start the third quarter, going ahead 48-30 on Peyton Hill’s layup at the 1:31 mark.

