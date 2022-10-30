Missouri Western State v Kentucky: Stream College Basketball Live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will start its exhibition schedule off with a Matchup against Missouri Western State at home today. Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, will once again be rumbling with the noise of fans and Kentucky students hitting the stands to watch the preseason ranked No. 4 team in the nation. A big part of that ranking is bringing back AP All-American star Oscar Tshiebwe. Tshiebwe averaged 17.3 points, 15.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game with Kentucky last season. He’ll be crucial for Kentucky’s chances of getting back to the Final Four this season.

How to Watch Missouri Western State at Kentucky Today:

Game Date: October 30, 2022

Game Time: 7 pm ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Even with Tshiebwe back, the absence of guard Tyty Washington, Jr., will be felt. The current Houston Rocket averaged 12.2 points and 4.1 assists last season with big blue.

The team will likely replace him with incoming top-10 freshman Cason Wallace. The combo guard from Richardson, Texas, is one of the best Lockdown Defenders in the class. This will be the first showing of how his skills will translate to the college basketball floor.

