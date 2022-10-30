Missouri Western State v Kentucky: Stream College Basketball Live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will start its exhibition schedule off with a Matchup against Missouri Western State at home today. Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, will once again be rumbling with the noise of fans and Kentucky students hitting the stands to watch the preseason ranked No. 4 team in the nation. A big part of that ranking is bringing back AP All-American star Oscar Tshiebwe. Tshiebwe averaged 17.3 points, 15.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game with Kentucky last season. He’ll be crucial for Kentucky’s chances of getting back to the Final Four this season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button