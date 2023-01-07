Missouri vs. Vanderbilt odds, how to watch, stream: Model reveals college basketball Picks for Jan. 7, 2023

The Vanderbilt Commodores will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the No. 20 Missouri Tigers on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Vanderbilt hasn’t lost a game since mid-December, picking up a win in overtime against South Carolina its last time out. Missouri had its three-game winning streak snapped in a loss at No. 13 Arkansas is Wednesday. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Tip-off for is set for noon ET at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The latest Missouri vs. Vanderbilt odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Tigers as 9-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 150.5. Saturday’s Showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt date: Saturday, Jan. 7

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt time: noon ET

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt TV channel: CBS

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt live stream: Paramount+

College basketball Picks for Vanderbilt vs. Missouri

For Vanderbilt vs. Missouri, the model projects that the Tigers cover the spread as 9-point home favorites. Missouri had its impressive three-game winning streak snapped in a loss at No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday night, but it was still able to cover the 7.5-point spread. The Tigers have now covered the spread at a 4-1 clip in their last five games, springing Outright upsets against then-No. 16 Illinois and then-No. 19 Kentucky during that stretch.

They blew a 17-point lead against the Razorbacks earlier this week, but they were able to cut the deficit to three points in the final minute. D’Moi Hodge leads Missouri with 15.8 points per game, while Kobe Brown (15.3), Noah Carter (10.4), DeAndre Gholston (10.3) and Nick Honor (10.1) are all scoring in double figures as well. They are 10-1 in their last 11 home games and have won five straight home games against Vanderbilt.

The Commodores have been overvalued by the betting market, covering the spread just twice in their last six games. SportsLine’s model believes they are priced too high again in this contest, as Missouri Picks up the double-digit win in the latest simulations.

