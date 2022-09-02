Missouri vs. Louisiana Tech odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 1 predictions from proven model

Louisiana Tech will open the 2022 season under a new head coach after it replaced Skip Holtz with former Texas Tech Offensive Coordinator Sonny Cumbie in the offseason. Cumbie will be up against a tough challenge when the Bulldogs travel to Missouri for Thursday night’s season opener. The Tigers are entering their third year under coach Eli Drinkwitz, who is looking to take a step forward this season.

Kickoff is set for 8 pm ET. The Tigers are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Louisiana Tech vs. Missouri odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5.

Here are several college football odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Missouri:

Missouri vs. Louisiana Tech spread: Missouri -20.5

Missouri vs. Louisiana Tech over/under: 61.5 points

Missouri vs. Louisiana Tech money line: Missouri -1400, Louisiana Tech +800

Why Missouri can cover

Louisiana Tech is having to start over under a new head Coach this season, which does not bode well for a team that is winless in its last nine games against SEC schools. The Bulldogs were terrible down the stretch last season, losing seven of their final eight games. They have returning production on the defensive side of the ball, but that unit ranked outside the top 100 nationally in total defense.

Missouri has been excellent in season openers over the last decade-plus, going 14-2 in its last 16 Week 1 games. The Tigers covered the spread in four of their final five games last season, giving them some confidence heading into their 2022 campaign. They have more speed, talent and strength than Louisiana Tech, making them a strong wagering option on Thursday night.

What Louisiana Tech can cover

This is a large spread for a Missouri team that has to answer some questions at several key positions on offense. The Tigers relied heavily on their star running back last season, but he is no longer on the roster. They are also replacing their starting quarterback, so it will be difficult for them to get the offense rolling in Week 1.

Louisiana Tech made a splash in the transfer portal when it was able to snag former TCU quarterback Matthew Downing. He is working alongside several returning wide receivers and has an offensive-minded head coach at the helm. The defense returns most of its key production as well, so that unit is expected to take a step forward this season.

