Missouri vs. Kentucky odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 10 predictions from proven model

The Kentucky Wildcats will try to bounce back from a rough showing against Tennessee when they face the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon. They have now lost three of their last four games, including last week’s 44-6 blowout loss to the Vols. Missouri is riding a two-game winning streak following its win at then-No. 25 South Carolina.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The game is currently listed as a pick'em in the latest Kentucky vs. Missouri odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.

Missouri vs. Kentucky spread: Pick’em

Missouri vs. Kentucky over/under: 40 points

Missouri vs. Kentucky money line: Missouri -115, Kentucky -105

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri has quietly been one of the most competitive teams in the SEC so far this season. The Tigers have not lost a conference game by more than a touchdown and have now won consecutive games against Vanderbilt and South Carolina. They held a late lead against then-No. 1 Georgia before eventually conceding as 32-point underdogs.

Kentucky is trending in the wrong direction heading into this matchup, having dropped three of its last four games. The Wildcats looked abysmal against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium last week, allowing 37 straight points down the stretch. Missouri has won five of its last six home games, and it has covered the spread in six of its last seven games against SEC East teams. Kentucky has only covered once in its last five Divisional games, making Missouri look like the best betting option in this game.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky climbed as high as the top 10 this season after winning its first four games. The Wildcats have struggled since that point, however, losing three out of their last four. They hit a low point when they mustered just one score in a 44-6 loss at Tennessee in Knoxville last week.

But the Wildcats have one of the most talented backfields in the SEC. Quarterback Will Levis is a projected first-round NFL Draft pick by some pundits. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., meanwhile, has scored four touchdowns in as many games. The Wildcats also rank third in the SEC in scoring defense, giving up just 19.9 points per game.

