Missouri vs Iowa State Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

It’s Big 12-SEC Challenge day everyone! Happy days for those who celebrate!

The Challenge is in its final year as the SEC and ACC have agreed to meet up next season, but after 10 years this has become a pretty fun event. In particular, the late January slot has turned into a great draw for both conferences as the eyes of College Basketball fix on the series as it’s an all day affair.

The Big12 has an overall 48-41 record since this all started. But the SEC has won the last two years, and they tied three years ago.

Mizzou is 2-3 with a home win over West Virginia in 2013, a loss at Oklahoma in 2014. Then after missing the next four challenges due to being bad, they lost to West Virginia in 2020, beat TCU in 2021, and lost to Iowa State last year. As you can see the matchmakers haven’t gotten very creative. It feels like we get a lot of Kentucky vs Kansas, and Texas and Tennessee… but often it’s tough to get the matchups right when you make the schedule before the season.

So Mizzou takes on Iowa State for the fourth time since leaving the Big 12. The two originally scheduled a home and home for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 season, then got matched up in the Challenge last year.

Missouri-Iowa State Basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 1:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, January 28, 2023

LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO.

Missouri-Iowa State Hoops: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPN2

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Iowa State Basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 1.5-point underdog to Iowa State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 143. KenPom has 14th rated Iowa State as a 2 point favorite over 56th rated Mizzou with a score Prediction of 74-72.

College Basketball Games to Watch: Big 12 – SEC Challenge Time (CT) Visitor Odds Mold Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Mold Odds O/U TV 11:00 A.M Boston College Virginia (7) -15 124 ACCNX 11:00 A.M Auburn (15) West Virginia -3.5 142 ESPN 11:15 AM Xavier (13) Creighton -5 157 CBS 1:00 PM Alabama (2) -6.5 Oklahoma 145 ESPN 1:00 PM Marquette (16) DePaul FS1 1:00 PM Iowa State (12) -1.5 Missouri 141.5 ESPN2 1:00 PM Texas Tech -2.5 LSU 133.5 ESPNU 1:15 PM Cincinnati Houston (3) – 14.5 132 CBS 3:00 P.M TCU (11) -2 Miss State 131.5 ESPN2 3:00 P.M Arkansas Baylor (17) -6.5 144.5 ESPN 3:00 P.M Hofstra Charleston (18) -8 149 ESPN+ 3:00 P.M Miami (20) Pittsburgh -1 148.5 ESPNU 3:00 P.M Western Kentucky Florida Atlantic (21) -12.5 143 ESPN+ 4:00 P.M Clemson (24) -2.5 Florida State 143 ACCN 4:30 PM Arizona (6) -9 Washington 151.5 FOX 5:00 P.M Texas (10) Tennessee (4) -6.5 136.5 ESPN 5:00 P.M Florida Kansas State (5) -5 142.5 ESPN2 5:00 P.M South Carolina Georgia -11 134 SECN 6:00 P.M Gonzaga (14) -12 Portland 164 7:00 PM Kansas (9) Kentucky -3 140 ESPN 7:00 PM Be Miss Oklahoma State -9.5 129 ESPN2 7:30 PM Vanderbilt Texas A&M – 10.5 141.5 SECN 9:00 P.M Saint Mary’s (22) -6.5 BYU 129 ESPN2

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, although RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. That draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.