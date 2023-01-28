Missouri vs Iowa State Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions
It’s Big 12-SEC Challenge day everyone! Happy days for those who celebrate!
The Challenge is in its final year as the SEC and ACC have agreed to meet up next season, but after 10 years this has become a pretty fun event. In particular, the late January slot has turned into a great draw for both conferences as the eyes of College Basketball fix on the series as it’s an all day affair.
The Big12 has an overall 48-41 record since this all started. But the SEC has won the last two years, and they tied three years ago.
Mizzou is 2-3 with a home win over West Virginia in 2013, a loss at Oklahoma in 2014. Then after missing the next four challenges due to being bad, they lost to West Virginia in 2020, beat TCU in 2021, and lost to Iowa State last year. As you can see the matchmakers haven’t gotten very creative. It feels like we get a lot of Kentucky vs Kansas, and Texas and Tennessee… but often it’s tough to get the matchups right when you make the schedule before the season.
So Mizzou takes on Iowa State for the fourth time since leaving the Big 12. The two originally scheduled a home and home for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 season, then got matched up in the Challenge last year.
Missouri-Iowa State Basketball: Time, Location
TIME: 1:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, January 28, 2023
LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO.
Missouri-Iowa State Hoops: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: ESPN2
STREAM: WatchESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouFootball
FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-Iowa State Basketball: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 1.5-point underdog to Iowa State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 143. KenPom has 14th rated Iowa State as a 2 point favorite over 56th rated Mizzou with a score Prediction of 74-72.
College Basketball Games to Watch: Big 12 – SEC Challenge
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Mold
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Mold
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:00 A.M
|Boston College
|Virginia (7)
|-15
|124
|ACCNX
|11:00 A.M
|Auburn (15)
|West Virginia
|-3.5
|142
|ESPN
|11:15 AM
|Xavier (13)
|Creighton
|-5
|157
|CBS
|1:00 PM
|Alabama (2)
|-6.5
|Oklahoma
|145
|ESPN
|1:00 PM
|Marquette (16)
|DePaul
|FS1
|1:00 PM
|Iowa State (12)
|-1.5
|Missouri
|141.5
|ESPN2
|1:00 PM
|Texas Tech
|-2.5
|LSU
|133.5
|ESPNU
|1:15 PM
|Cincinnati
|Houston (3)
|– 14.5
|132
|CBS
|3:00 P.M
|TCU (11)
|-2
|Miss State
|131.5
|ESPN2
|3:00 P.M
|Arkansas
|Baylor (17)
|-6.5
|144.5
|ESPN
|3:00 P.M
|Hofstra
|Charleston (18)
|-8
|149
|ESPN+
|3:00 P.M
|Miami (20)
|Pittsburgh
|-1
|148.5
|ESPNU
|3:00 P.M
|Western Kentucky
|Florida Atlantic (21)
|-12.5
|143
|ESPN+
|4:00 P.M
|Clemson (24)
|-2.5
|Florida State
|143
|ACCN
|4:30 PM
|Arizona (6)
|-9
|Washington
|151.5
|FOX
|5:00 P.M
|Texas (10)
|Tennessee (4)
|-6.5
|136.5
|ESPN
|5:00 P.M
|Florida
|Kansas State (5)
|-5
|142.5
|ESPN2
|5:00 P.M
|South Carolina
|Georgia
|-11
|134
|SECN
|6:00 P.M
|Gonzaga (14)
|-12
|Portland
|164
|7:00 PM
|Kansas (9)
|Kentucky
|-3
|140
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|Be Miss
|Oklahoma State
|-9.5
|129
|ESPN2
|7:30 PM
|Vanderbilt
|Texas A&M
|– 10.5
|141.5
|SECN
|9:00 P.M
|Saint Mary’s (22)
|-6.5
|BYU
|129
|ESPN2
RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, although RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. That draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.