Missouri vs. Georgia Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday’s NCAA Football game

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Missouri Tigers can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Mizzou and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 pm ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Mizzou have not won a single game against UGA in their most recent matchups, going 0-7 since October of 2015.

Mizzou fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Auburn Tigers last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 17-14. The Matchup was a 14-14 toss-up at halftime, but Mizzou was outplayed the rest of the way. One thing holding Mizzou back was the mediocre play of QB Brady Cook, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 179 yards passing.

Their defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 35 yards. Leading the way was LB Ty’Ron Hopper and his two sacks. Hopper now has three sacks this year.

Meanwhile, you can’t lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Bulldogs’ strategy against the Kent State Golden Flashes last week. UGA had enough points to win and then some against Kent State, taking their contest 39-22. UGA’s TE Brock Bowers looked sharp as he punched in two rushing touchdowns. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Bowers’ 75-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter. Bowers’ sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 13 points for UGA. K Jack Podlesny delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Mizzou is now 2-2 while UGA sits at 4-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Mizzou comes into the contest boasting the 21st fewest yards allowed per game in the Nation at 301.3. As for the Bulldogs, they rank fourth in the nation when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season.