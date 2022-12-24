Missouri Tigers Haunted By Lack Of Complementary Football In Gasparilla Bowl Loss

With their 27-17 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gasparilla Bowl, the Missouri Tigers’ Bowl win drought continued on, as they have not won a Bowl game since 2014.

As the Tigers now enter the offseason and look forward to the 2023 season they do so with reasons to be optimistic, but still must improve in a number of areas if they hope to compete for in the SEC next season.

Perhaps most notably, they must find a Capability of playing complementary football and not one side of the ball playing well while the other plays poorly as was seen against Wake Forest.

