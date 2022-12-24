Missouri Tigers Dennis Gates Gives ‘Dead Serious’ Assessment After Blowout Win vs. No. 16 Illinois

Missouri Tigers Coach Dennis Gates isn’t celebrating after decimating the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini in a 93-71 blowout Thursday night in St. Louis.

Despite Mizzou embarrassing a top-25 Illinois team that has two top-10 wins on its résumé this season, Gates was stoic and maybe even a bit harsh in his assessment of a win that saw the Tigers lead by as many as 35 at one point .

“We didn’t play well. I’m dead serious,” Gates said.

