Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa football: How to watch, stream

Coming off its bye week, Missouri State is in desperate need of a win as it goes on the road to play in a tough environment against another team that is playing for its season.

Missouri State and Northern Iowa will meet up at the UNI-Dome at 4 pm on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The Bears have lost four straight with their most recent win coming in Week 2 at home against UT Martin. The Bears were ranked as high as No. 4 in the FCS following its loss at Arkansas but disappointing performances against South Dakota State, North Dakota and Southern Illinois have the Bears on the brink of seeing their highly-anticipated season fall apart.

Northern Iowa had a slower start to its season while starting 0-3 but has since won three of its last four. The Fighting Hawks have losses to North Dakota and Illinois State and have Missouri Valley Football Conference wins over Western Illinois and Indiana State.

More:How Missouri State football is going to try and save its season amid a four-game losing streak

Missouri State Bears Head Coach Bobby Petrino leads the Bears as they take on the Arkansas Razorback at Arkansas on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

The Bears have beaten the Panthers in two straight contests that both ended in seven-point victories. MSU’s win at UNI in the spring 2021 season was its first in Cedar Falls since 1998. A late pass from then-quarterback Matt Struck to Damoriea Vick for a first down proved critical in moving the ball and helping run out the clock. The win was pivotal toward the Bears’ first postseason appearance since 1990.

