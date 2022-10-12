Missouri State to host basketball open practices for fans

SPRINGFIELD – The Missouri State men’s and Women’s basketball teams announced today multiple preseason events designed to Engage fans and give them an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Bears and Lady Bears in action prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.



It’s Oct. 18 and 19, the teams will hold open practice events for current and prospective season ticket holders. The evenings will be accompanied by a live Q&A session as well as a meet-and-greet with the players and staff. Posters, schedules and giveaways will also be distributed.



Sales representatives will be available on both nights to discuss Bears and Lady Bears season ticket opportunities. Each new season ticket purchased during October 18 and 19 equals one entry into the Secure Your Seat raffle. The men’s event will be on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 pm, followed by the Women’s event on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m



The Lady Bears will also offer a FREE sneak preview event, open to all fans on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Hammons Student Center as part of the university’s Homecoming celebration.



The sneak preview will begin at 10 am with an Abbreviated Lady Bears practice and partial scrimmage, which is set to last for approximately an hour.



Fans are encouraged to park in the lots west and south of Great Southern Bank Arena to avoid crossing the Homecoming Parade route on Hammons Parkway. Free parking is also available in the BearPark North parking garage.



Because of other scheduling obligations, there will be no men’s basketball sneak preview event in conjunction with Homecoming weekend.



For men’s and women’s basketball season ticket information, call (417) 836-8899, email [email protected] or visit MissouriStateBears.com/tickets.



Single-game tickets are slated to go on sale on Monday, October 17.