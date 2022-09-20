Missouri State, South Dakota State football to meet in historical game

Fresh out of the frying pan and into the fire, Missouri State is going from its thriller at Arkansas and is heading into one of its biggest home games in the football program’s history.

Missouri State, now bumped up to a tie for the No. 4 ranking in the FCS Coaches Poll, will host No. 3 South Dakota State on Saturday at 2 pm at Plaster Stadium.

Only once in Missouri State history have the Bears been ranked in the top-five while playing another top-five opponent. The game took place on Oct. 19, 1996, with the Bears ranked No. 5 and the Terry Allen-led Northern Iowa Panthers ranked No. 3. The Panthers won the game in Cedar Falls, Iowa, 38-31.

Saturday’s Matchup will feature the highest-rated Matchup between two teams in Plaster Stadium history.

“We’re fired up that we’re playing the No. 3 team in the country,” third-year head Coach Bobby Petrino said. “We’ll be fired up and ready to go.”

Buzz surrounding the Missouri State football program grew in the last week with the Bears nearly pulling off its most significant win in program history before FBS No. 10 Arkansas rallied to win 38-27 this past weekend.

The performance led the AFCA Coaches Poll Voters to give the Bears the highest ranking they’ve ever received from any type of coaches poll. It’s the third-highest ranking for the Bears and the highest since they were ranked No. 2 over a three-week span in 1990. The Bears have never been ranked No. 1.

